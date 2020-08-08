A high-powered group of US regulators said stock exchanges should set new rules that could trigger the delisting of Chinese companies, following mounting concerns that investors are being exposed to frauds.
The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets on Thursday said that in order to trade on a US exchange, companies must grant US regulators access to their audit work papers.
The group has not determined how to enforce the guidelines, said a senior US Department of Treasury official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.
Photo: EPA-EFE
While the final penalty would be removal from US exchanges, the Treasury and US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would establish how binding the mandate is in implementing the rules, the official said.
The recommendations target a problem that has vexed US regulators for more than a decade: China’s refusal to allow inspectors from the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board to review audits of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), Baidu Inc (百度) and other firms that trade on US markets.
The issue has gained added urgency due to rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and following this year’s high-profile accounting scandal at Luckin Coffee Inc.
The group of regulators, which includes the US Federal Reserve chair, made the recommendations unanimously, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.
Other suggestions include requiring “enhanced and prominent” disclosures by public companies of the risks tied to investing in China and new reports from fund managers about their exposure to such companies.
“The recommendations outlined in the report will increase investor protection and level the playing field for all companies listed on US exchanges,” Mnuchin said.
China’s accounting firms, including affiliates of giants like Deloitte, Ernst & Young, PwC and KPMG, have long argued that Chinese law bars them from sharing audit work papers with the accounting oversight board on the grounds that the documents might contain state secrets.
The President’s Working Group addresses that concern by advising a co-audit for companies that are unable to comply with US rules. The co-audit would be performed by an accounting firm that the board determines has sufficient access to the audit work papers.
In its report, the group acknowledged that Chinese companies could just bypass any new US rules by listing their shares in jurisdictions such as Hong Kong, Shanghai or London.
“US investors could purchase such securities on foreign exchanges, and these purchases may be subject to fewer investor protections than in the United States,” the regulators said in the report.
The issue of Chinese stock listings has attracted the attention of US President Donald Trump, who has ratcheted up his attacks on China over the COVID-19 pandemic and as friction mounts due to Beijing’s recent moves that chip away at Hong Kong’s political freedoms.
Trump in June asked for recommendations from the President’s Working Group on how to fix the problem.
Currently listed Chinese companies would have until Jan. 1, 2022, to come into compliance, while firms seeking a new listing will need to adhere to the new rules, the President’s Working Group said.
The specific regulations are still to be written, officials told reporters on Thursday.
US SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement that the recommendations are “common sense” and that he plans to work with regulators to implement them.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion