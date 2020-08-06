Virgin Atlantic Airways Ltd, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, on Tuesday filed for protection in US bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, which is hammering the airline industry.
The airline made the Chapter 15 filing in US federal bankruptcy court in New York after a proceeding in the UK.
A spokeswoman for Virgin Atlantic said the bankruptcy filing is part of a court process in the UK to carry out a restructuring plan that the airline announced last month.
Photo: AP
The process is supported by a majority of the airline’s creditors, and the company hopes to emerge from the process next month, she said.
A Virgin Atlantic lawyer said in a court filing that the company needs an order from a US court to make terms of the restructuring apply in the US.
The airline stopped flying in April due to the pandemic and only resumed flights last month. It closed a base at London’s Gatwick Airport and cut about 3,500 jobs.
Branson appealed to the British government for financial help earlier this year — even saying that he would pledge his Caribbean island resort as collateral for a loan — but was rebuffed.
Last month, Virgin Atlantic said that it had put together a deal to raise ￡1.2 billion (US$1.57 billion at the current exchange rate) from private sources, including ￡200 million from Branson’s Virgin Group.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines Inc, which owns 49 percent of the airline, agreed to defer payments it was owed, and hedge fund Davidson Kempner agreed to lend Virgin Atlantic ￡170 million.
Virgin Atlantic also delayed deliveries of Airbus SE jets.
Virgin Atlantic’s court moves follow bankruptcy filings in the US by Latin America’s two biggest airlines, LATAM Airlines Group SA and Avianca Holdings SA, and by Mexico’s Aeromexico since the start of the pandemic.
Virgin’s sister airline, Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd, filed for protection from creditors in its home country in April.
Softbank Group Corp plans to keep a stake in the chip designer Arm Ltd, even if it sells a partial interest to Nvidia Corp, the Nikkei reported. The companies are negotiating terms, the newspaper reported, citing sources. Softbank might take a stake in Nvidia after it buys Arm, the report said. Nvidia and Arm might also merge through a share swap, and Softbank would become a major shareholder in the combined company, it said. The two parties aim to reach a deal in the next few weeks, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Nvidia is the
END TO SPECULATION: The hotel’s management contract has been extended, despite reports that it wanted to end its alliance with Hyatt Hotels over a deal with Riant Capital Singapore-based Hong Leong Hotel Development Ltd (豐隆大飯店股份) yesterday said it has extended a management contract to ensure the continued presence of the Grand Hyatt brand in Taipei, ending rumors that the two sides were parting ways. “We are pleased Hyatt is able to come to terms on the extension of the management contract of Grand Hyatt Taipei,” said Kwek Leng Beng (郭令明), executive chairman of City Developments Ltd (城市發展) and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Ltd (千禧國敦酒店). Hong Leong Hotel Development is a subsidiary of Millennium, and both fall under the Hong Leong Group (豐隆集團). The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店), owned and built by
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
MOVING FROM CHINA? The article did not name the company, but Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron were among firms chosen for a production-linked incentive plan in India An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify. The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor. It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported. Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion