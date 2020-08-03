An Apple Inc vendor is looking at shifting six production lines to India from China, which could result in US$5 billion of iPhone exports from the South Asian nation, the Times of India reported, citing people familiar with the matter who it did not identify.
The establishment of the facility would create about 55,000 jobs over about a year, the newspaper reported, not naming the Apple vendor.
It would also cater to the domestic market and expand operations to include tablets and laptops, the newspaper reported.
Photo: AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
Samsung Electronics Co and Apple’s assembly partners are among 22 companies that have pledged 110 billion rupees (US$1.47 billion) of investments to set up mobile phone manufacturing units in India.
Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), Wistron Corp (緯創) and Pegatron Corp (和碩), all iPhone assemblers, are among companies picked to make smartphones under a production-linked incentive plan, Indian Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference in New Delhi on Saturday.
The move could boost the value of phone output to 11.5 trillion rupees in the next five years, he said.
The incentives are aimed at encouraging global companies to shift their manufacturing beyond China after a pandemic-induced trade dispute put the focus on risks to supply chains. The step is also part of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s calls for a self-reliant India aimed at boosting local manufacturing and reducing dependence on imports.
“The move is not against any country, but is India positive,” Prasad said.
The aim is for India to become a big global player in the electronics manufacturing segment, he said.
The plan is expected to generate 300,000 direct jobs and 900,000 indirect jobs in the next five years. Indian companies including Dixon Technologies and Optiemus Electronics have also applied to take advantage of the incentive program.
Companies that have submitted applications for component manufacturing include Ascent Circuits and Visicon, the government said in a statement.
As per the plan, the government is offering a financial incentive of as much as 6 percent on incremental sales of goods made in the country for five years.
It also promises that an incentive of 25 percent on capital expenditure would be provided for production of electronic components, semiconductors and other parts.
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily
MediaTek Inc (聯發科) has hired a former US Department of Commerce official to help it navigate worsening US-China tensions that have already ensnared its customer Huawei Technologies Co (華為). Patrick Wilson, who most recently served as director of the department’s Office of Business Liaison, has been appointed vice president of government affairs at MediaTek USA to lead its public policy initiatives, the chip designer said in a draft press statement seen by Bloomberg News. Wilson previously worked at the Semiconductor Industry Association, where he led the trade group’s dealings with the US federal government. Technology companies with ties to or operations in China
Gold surged to a fresh record on Friday, fueled by US dollar weakness and low interest rates, while silver headed for its best month since 1979. Spot bullion is up more than 10 percent this month, as US real yields lingered near record lows. While the ferocity of rallies in gold and silver cooled in the middle of the week, most market watchers predict there might be more gains ahead. Both metals have added about 30 percent this year, with gold and silver exchange-traded funds boosting holdings to a record, as concern about the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic fuels demand for
STRONG DEMAND: First-half revenue of gallium nitride on silicon-carbide wafers, used mainly for 5G, has been close to last year’s total annual revenue, the firm said Win Semiconductors Corp (穩懋半導體), the world’s largest pure-play gallium arsenide foundry, yesterday said that its revenue this quarter would increase from the second quarter as 5G demand remains strong, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the US-China trade dispute. “Third-quarter revenue is expected to grow by a mid-single-digit percentage quarter-on-quarter and gross margin to be at about the low-40s,” the Linkou District (林口), New Taipei City-based company said in a statement after its quarterly earnings call. “With the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic remaining severe and US-China trade tensions still ongoing, we expect short-term impacts on our business might be inevitable, and the peak and