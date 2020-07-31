Delta Electronics Co (台達電), the nation’s leading power and thermal solutions provider, yesterday said that gross margin last quarter hit a record high, as the company benefited from the work from home and remote learning trends.
Investor relations officer Rodney Liu (劉致遠) credited the record gross margin of 32.9 percent to Delta’s superior product offerings.
That compared with a gross margin of 26.48 percent in the first quarter and 26.99 percent in the same period last year.
Photo: Chen Jou-chen, Taipei Times
“We have been offering high-quality and high-margin products, combined with good cost control,” Liu told a news conference in Taipei.
Higher passive component prices and new applications such as 5G devices should help the company sustain its high margins, Delta chairman Yancey Hai (海英俊) said.
“While Apple Inc’s 5G phone is not yet ready, other companies are launching their 5G devices,” Hai said.
Rising trends in automation, electric vehicles and 5G heat management components also work in the company’s favor, he added.
However, Hai said he does not expect the strong demand for work from home products to continue indefinitely.
“After each household gets their laptops, they are not going to need more,” he said. “However, there will be periodic upgrades for better equipment and more screens down the line.”
Delta’s revenue last quarter was NT$70.7 billion (US$2.4 billion), up 27 percent from the first quarter, but down 4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit surged 368 percent quarterly and 73 percent annually to NT$9.3 billion last quarter, while net profit jumped 268 percent from the previous quarter, but declined 20 percent from a year earlier to NT$7.6 billion.
Earnings per share rose to NT$2.92, up from NT$0.80 last quarter, but down from NT$3.67 year a year earlier, the company said.
Delta’s operations are composed of: power electronics, including embedded power supplies, components and thermal management solutions; automation, mainly industrial automation services; and infrastructure, covering information infrastructure, energy infrastructure and industrial solutions.
By segment, 54 percent of Delta’s sales came from power electronics, 15 percent from automation and 31 percent from infrastructure, the company based in Neihu District (內湖) said.
Revenue from power electronics and automation increased 4 percent and 6 percent respectively from a year earlier, while that from infrastructure dropped 18 percent, it said.
For the first half of this year, Delta’s revenue slid 1 percent year-on-year to NT$12.64 billion, while net profit fell 25 percent to NT$970 million.
“We expect the third quarter to be even better than the second quarter revenue-wise, but it is hard to say how the fourth quarter would turn out as there are so many uncertainties,” Delta CEO Cheng Ping (鄭平) said, adding that the company aims to keep gross margin above 30 percent this quarter.
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
‘ONE-STOCK SHOW’: Turnover hit an all-time high as TSMC continued to determine the local market’s direction and surpassed Visa in market capitalization The TAIEX early yesterday hit an all-time intraday high on the back of soaring Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) shares, before tumbling back to the previous day’s close as the contract chipmaker could not single-handedly prop up the index. The TAIEX rose more than 400 points in the first 20 minutes of trading to hit a record 13,031.7 points, but later pared its gains to close down 0.01 percent at 12,586.73. Turnover was NT$343.252 billion (US$11.63 billion), the highest in the Taiwan Stock Exchange’s history. TSMC continued to dictate the market’s direction, as its early surge by the daily