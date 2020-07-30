Fitch Ratings Ltd yesterday lowered its outlook on Japan’s long-term foreign currency debt rating to “negative” from “stable,” citing effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and rising public debt as policymakers try to get the economy back on track.
“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sharp economic contraction in Japan, despite the country’s early success in containing the virus,” Fitch said.
The global ratings agency affirmed Japan’s rating at “A.”
Japan’s economy is expected to have contracted sharply in the second quarter as the pandemic hit global demand, and a national state of emergency from the middle of April to late May slowed consumer and business activity.
The Japanese government has lifted the emergency status, but a recent jump in new infections could put renewed pressure on the economy.
Fitch said that the world’s third-largest economy is likely to shrink by 5 percent this year and to rebound to 3.2 percent growth next year.
Japan’s fiscal support and an expected recovery in external demand should help the economy to return to quarterly growth in the second half of this year, Fitch said.
However, it also expects bigger fiscal deficits this year and next year would add significantly to public debt.
“The negative outlook reflects that the higher debt ratio and downside risks to the macroeconomic outlook will nevertheless exacerbate the challenge of placing the debt ratio on a downward path over the medium term,” Fitch said.
The government has rolled out US$2.2 trillion of stimulus spending to respond to the pandemic, but analysts say that the huge public debt constrains its ability to ramp up fiscal spending to spur growth.
“The markets see the Bank of Japan [BOJ] will continue to buy government bonds if needed so that interest rates won’t spike, but Fitch’s move is an alarming sign for Japan’s fiscal spending,” Daiwa Securities Group Inc chief market economist Mari Iwashita said.
Fitch also expects that the Bank of Japan will keep its interest rate settings under its yield-curve control framework until at least the end of 2022.
“We believe the BOJ views interest rate cuts as part of its arsenal for potential further easing, but that it will refrain from doing so because of the impact that further rate cuts into negative territory would have on bank profitability,” Fitch said.
S&P Global Ratings last month lowered its outlook on Japan’s sovereign debt rating to “stable” from “positive.”
Intel Corp’s decision to consider outsourcing manufacturing heralds the end of an era in which the company, and the US, dominated the semiconductor industry. The move could reverberate well beyond Silicon Valley, influencing global trade and geopolitics. The Santa Clara, California-based company has been the largest chipmaker for most of the past 30 years by combining the best designs with cutting-edge factories, several of which are still based in the US. Most other US chip companies shut or sold domestic plants years ago, and had other firms make the components, mostly in Asia. Intel held out, arguing that doing both improved each
A ‘PAINFUL EPISODE’: The Taiwan office of the GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin Ltd yesterday declined to confirm if a service outage had been the result of a ransomware attack, saying that it is working to restore its systems as quickly as possible. Following reports that the company was the target of cyberattacks, the Olathe, Kansas-based multinational technology company said that it is working to resolve the issue and is unable to give an estimate of when its services would resume. Garmin’s product support call centers have been unable to receive any telephone calls, e-mails or online chats, as they are also affected by
For people stuck at home tending their stockpiles of masks and toilet paper, it is hard to think of a simpler pleasure than the prospect of heading on holiday to some sun-kissed beach. Travel bubbles — the limited openings of international borders as COVID-19 transmission weakens in some parts of the world — are starting to spring up. The EU last month lifted restrictions on movement within its passport-free Schengen Zone, causing cross-border flights to quadruple in frequency. Singapore has been allowing some business travel from six Chinese provinces since last month, and is looking to set up a similar arrangement
Taipei Times (TT): Offshore wind power development is a new field to Taiwanese. How does HSBC Taiwan Ltd (匯豐台灣商銀) assess the risks of lending to the offshore wind developers working on their projects? Adam Chen (陳志堅): First of all, we focus on the developers themselves. We check if they are HSBC’s existing clients, if they have experience in offshore wind power and if they can deliver in Taiwan. If the foreign companies are already clients of HSBC, we would have access to their credit profile. So, in principle, we prioritize the developers that HSBC is familiar with, as we would feel