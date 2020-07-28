Office vacancies in China’s biggest cities are at the highest in more than a decade, even as the nation’s economy has largely swung back into action after the COVID-19 outbreak.
Vacancy rates for prime office buildings in Shanghai climbed to 20 percent in the second quarter and 21 percent in the tech hub of Shenzhen, both the highest since at least the financial crisis in 2008, CBRE Group Inc data showed.
Beijing’s 15.5 percent rate was the most since 2009.
China was the first country in the world to go into lockdown in the first quarter to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Harsh measures taken early on have allowed the nation to claim relative success and reopen many businesses, but a conservative stimulus approach, teamed with fear of a second wave, has produced only a modest domestic recovery, making corporate tenants cautious.
“Tenants have generally become more conservative and the majority are choosing to put their expansion or relocation plans on hold,” said Michael Wu (吳群), an executive director of office services at Colliers International Group Inc. “We’re starting to see fierce competition on rent among landlords.”
Adding to the pressure on landlords was a government directive in May that state-owned firms grant three-month rent-free periods for some smaller companies. Private landlords were encouraged to do the same.
While such measures averted a large-scale surrendering of offices, more tenants are still giving up their space before the lease expires, said Cindy Cai, who oversees office leasing in Shanghai’s state-owned business zone, Caohejing Hi-Tech Park (漕河涇開發區).
There is also the issue of a supply glut in many big cities. Of 14 major hubs tracked by Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL), rents slid for all in the three months ended June 30, a second consecutive quarter of declines for most.
Total office stock in Shenzhen is expected to surge by about 60 percent by 2023 from the end of last year, and jump 44 percent in Shanghai, JLL said.
That excess space would push rents in Shenzhen and Shanghai down by almost 12 percent and 9.5 percent respectively this year, Colliers said.
Although a Bloomberg survey of economists said that China’s economy might expand 2 percent this year after a first-quarter slump, full-year growth would still be the lowest since the 1970s.
Uncertain demand would probably push vacancy rates in key centers even higher.
In Shanghai, office-vacancy rates could soar to 30 percent next year before finally coming down, Colliers said, adding that almost one-third of all prime offices in Shenzen are expected to be empty by 2022.
