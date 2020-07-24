While the COVID-19 pandemic has done a number to the food service industry across the globe, American chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse has weathered the storm. By conserving resources, reducing expenses and employing proactive marketing strategies, Texas Roadhouse was able to maintain a steady foothold through the crisis.
According to the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan’s food and beverage industry revenue dropped by about 23 percent in March and April. But as the pandemic eases in Taiwan, restaurant sales rebounded to NT$61.9 billion in May -- a 29 percent jump from the previous month and just 8.7 percent below the same time last year. Hoping to ride the momentum of Taiwan’s economic resurgence, Texas Roadhouse has brought its fresh USDA choice hand-cut steaks to Taoyuan City’s Qingpu (青埔) area.
Qingpu has been growing rapidly in commercial activity since the establishment of Taoyuan’s High Speed Rail station in 2006 and Airport Line MRT station in 2017. The Shin Kong Cinema complex offers attractions such as the Xpark Aquarium and Cozzi Hotel, and the area is also home to the Gloria Outlets and an Ikea that just opened yesterday.
Photo courtesy of Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse’s Qingpu branch held its grand opening at the Shin Kong Cinema Complex on July 15, featuring a unique decor that fuses the chain’s trademark country cowboy style with Taiwanese elements. Overall, the space retains Texas Roadhouse’s trademark spacious wooden interior, with all wooden furniture directly imported from the US. Murals by David Carter provide the local element, as his work depicts Taiwanese imagery such as peach blossoms, Shimen Reservoir and Taoyuan International Airport.
“We made adjustments in response to market needs in our operations, finances and marketing strategies. Not only did we strive to provide the highest safety and virus prevention for our customers, we also strengthened our delivery avenues. As the pandemic becomes contained in Taiwan, our economy will rebound. We are very optimistic and confident about business for the next half of the year,” says Senior Vice President of Operations, Taiwan, Bayshore Pacific - Jeff Lee (李宏智).
In addition, this latest location is offering a “Crazy Raffle” promotion until Aug. 17. Anyone who orders the “New Summer Party” set meal (which includes a 10 oz. ribeye steak, four-bone pork ribs, two sides and two soft drinks) will have the chance to win an iPhone 11(256G) and AirPod Pro. (Advertorial)
Photo courtesy of Texas Roadhouse
