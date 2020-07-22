Four NT$2 million uniform invoice prizes unclaimed

Staff writer, with CNA





Four uniform invoices that each won the NT$2 million (US$67,675) grand prize in the March-April receipt lottery draw remained unclaimed, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said yesterday.

The four winners were among 16 that won the NT$2 million grand prize with a winning receipt number of 08501338 in a draw held in May, the ministry said, urging the four winners to claim their prize before the Sept. 7 deadline.

None of the four receipts were for large amounts.

One was a receipt for NT$30 issued by a car park run by City Parking (城市車旅) in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), while another was a NT$100 receipt for gaming points issued by a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kaohsiung’s Gangshan District (岡山), the ministry said.

The third was a receipt for NT$109 issued by a fish ball vendor in Kaohsiung’s Lingya District (苓雅) and the fourth was a NT$185 receipt for daily necessities issued by a branch of Siao Bei Warehouse Ltd (小北百貨) in Tainan’s Sinying District (新營), it added.