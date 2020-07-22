More Taiwanese are interested in buying property this quarter, as earlier expectations of price corrections caused by the COVID-19 pandemic failed to materialize, a survey by Chinatrust Real Estate Co (中信房屋) showed.
Nearly 30 percent of respondents are expecting price increases this quarter, compared with 17 percent who hold an opposite view, the Taipei-based real-estate agent said, adding that the majority, 54 percent, expect prices to hold steady.
Expectations of lower prices have subsided after the property market emerged from the height of the pandemic in March and April unscathed, it said.
The pandemic postponed plans to buy property rather than canceling them, it added.
While 20.4 percent of respondents canceled plans to search for prospective purchases for fear of infection, 34.2 percent continued their search and carried out transactions as normal, the survey showed.
Taiwan has reported 455 COVID-19 cases, including seven deaths.
The survey showed that 22 percent of respondents had observed price declines last quarter, while 15 percent said they observed increases.
The absence of price retreats last quarter gave prospective buyers more confidence to rejoin the market this quarter, while the prospect of bargain-hunting faded, Chinatrust Real Estate said.
The improvement in sentiment helped explain why property transactions had gained traction last month when compared with May, it said.
Buying interest has gathered momentum even though 42.6 percent of respondents expected the local economy to slow quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, the company said, adding that nearly 37 percent expected a stronger third quarter, while 20.6 percent expected growth to be flat.
Economists have forecast that the worst is likely over and the local economy would improve each quarter for the rest of the year.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
EXPANDING HORIZONS: Luxshare’s US$471.95 million acquisition of two manufacturing facilities could help the Chinese company expand into iPhone assembly Wistron Corp (緯創) on Friday said that its board of directors had agreed to sell two of the firm’s wholly owned subsidiaries to China’s Luxshare Group (立訊集團) as part of its plans to better integrate group resources and improve its smartphone assembly profitability. The contract electronics manufacturer said that it would sell Wistron InfoComm Manufacturing (Kunshan) Co Ltd (緯新資通崑山) and Wistron Investment (Jiangsu) Co Ltd (緯創投資江蘇) as well as related businesses to Luxshare for 3.3 billion yuan (US$471.95 million). The final transaction value would be adjusted based on the actual book value on the business transfer day, Wistron said in a statement. It