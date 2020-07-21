Ant Group (螞蟻集團), the online payments arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴), yesterday announced plans for an initial public offering (IPO) that could become the world’s biggest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ant, valued at US$150 billion after a 2018 private fundraising, gave no indication how much money it hopes to raise in the joint IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but it would be a test of investors willingness to look beyond the pandemic and worsening global economy.
The company is to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) STAR board and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK).
An IPO in Hong Kong would also give foreign investors a chance to own a piece of the biggest player in the huge Chinese online payments industry. That would look doubly attractive at a time when the pandemic has given the Chinese e-commerce industry a boost.
Apart from mobile payments service Alipay (支付寶), Ant Group also operates one of the world’s largest money market funds and runs Sesame Credit, a private credit rating system for its users.
“The innovative measures implemented by SSE STAR market and the SEHK have opened the doors for global investors to access leading-edge technology companies from the most dynamic economies in the world and for those companies to have greater access to the capital markets,” Ant Group executive chairman Eric Jing (井賢棟) said in a statement.
Ant Group has invested heavily in payments providers in regions including Southeast Asia and Europe as it looks to offer financial services to more users around the world.
Together with its partners, Ant Group serves more than 1 billion users globally.
Last year, it bought UK payments company WorldFirst to bolster its global expansion.
“We strive to enable all consumers and small businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable,” the statement said.
ON THE RIGHT TRACK: The world’s largest contract chipmaker said it should have no problem filling up the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies, its second-largest client Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday raised its planned capital expenditure for this year to top US$17 billion, from an original budget of US$15 billion to US$16 billion, as 5G infrastructure deployment and high-computing-performance applications (HPC) drive demand for advanced technologies. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker also revised up its revenue growth forecast for this year to 20 percent, outpacing the foundry industry’s forecast growth of mid-to-high-teens percent and the overall semiconductor industry’s expected “slight” growth. In April, TSMC forecast that its revenue would grow by 15 to 19 percent this year. Due to the US’ restrictions on exports containing US technologies
Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) plans to conduct phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 candidate vaccine next month to assess its safety, the firm said yesterday. Adimmune expects to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later this month to start trials, as the review has been going smoothly so far, Adimmune spokesman Pan Fei (潘飛) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The vaccine provider would cooperate with National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) for the trials, Pan said. The company plans to enroll 60 to 80 healthy adult participants, who would be divided into several groups and receive vaccines
MARRIAGE OF CONVENIENCE: An Indian minister said India not only wants to be the ‘bridegroom,’ but ‘the wedding procession,’ and control the smartphone supply chain Apple Inc assembly partner Pegatron Corp (和碩) is making preparations for its first plant in India, adding to a large influx of foreign tech investments in the country this year. Last month, the Indian government set out a US$6.6 billion plan to woo the world’s top smartphone manufacturers, offering financial incentives and ready-to-use manufacturing clusters. Pegatron is now setting up a local subsidiary and joining fellow Taiwanese electronics assemblers Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) and Wistron Corp (緯創), who have already been making some iPhone handsets in southern India. With a number of factories in China, Pegatron is the second-largest iPhone assembler
Record heat is bringing record electricity use this month, after peak electricity consumption yesterday broke all historical records, Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said. As the mercury spiked close to 39°C, Taiwan’s electricity consumption reached as high as 37.79 gigawatts (GW) at 1:59pm yesterday, higher than the previous record of 37.53GW, seen just a day prior, the state-run utility said. The top 10 peak consumption records have all occurred in the past three years, Taipower said. As the high temperatures are likely to continue this summer, more records might be set, it said. However, Taipower assured people that there is so far no