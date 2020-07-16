Court asked to stop work at FPG Louisiana site

‘MAJOR FACILITIES’: FPG’s plants would destroy wetlands and increase the risk of flooding in the area, advocacy groups said in a 55-page request to a court

AP, NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana





Opponents of Formosa Plastics Group’s (FPG, 台塑集團) plans for a US$9.4 billion plastics complex on Tuesday asked a federal judge to stop work at the site in Louisiana.

Planned construction would irreparably harm the community and environment by destroying wetlands, increasing chances of off-site flooding, and desecrating “grave sites of enslaved persons, which bear witness to both our country’s shameful past and the faith, resilience, and perseverance of the present-day St James community,” the 55-page request says.

Company spokeswoman Janile Parks said that the motion was meritless, “full of speculation and short on facts.”

Formosa Plastics Group’s naphtha cracker on the coast of Yunlin County’s Mailiao Township is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times

The “limited and unintrusive” site preparation does not justify shutting down the entire project, she said in a statement e-mailed by a public relations firm.

Groups represented by the Center for Biological Diversity made the request to the federal judge overseeing a lawsuit filed in January against the US Army Corps of Engineers for approving wetlands permits for the project.

US District Judge Randall Moss is likely to rule on the motion within weeks, Julie Teel Simmonds, an attorney for the center, said in a news release.

The corps cannot comment on pending litigation, spokesman Ricky Boyett said.

FG LA LLC, the Louisiana member of FPG, plans 10 chemical plants and four other “major facilities” on 1,000 hectares in St James Parish as what it calls the Sunshine Project after the nearby Sunshine Bridge.