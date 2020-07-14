Taiwan Mobile, Momo.com target 24-hour delivery

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大) yesterday said it is working with its e-commerce subsidiary Momo.com Ltd (富邦媒體) to offer 24-hour delivery and pickup services.

The telecom said its pickup services would be available at its 760 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide, and the company aims to cut its normally two-day pickup time to 24 hours after consumers order on Momo.com.

“The 24-hour pickup service is faster than those provided by convenience stores,” Taiwan Mobile said in a statement.

A woman picks up packages at a Taiwan Mobile Co Myfone store in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Mobile Co

The companies started the collaboration last year, allowing customers to pick up electronics, cosmetics or food products they bought on the Internet at Taiwan Mobile’s Myfone retail stores.

Taiwan Mobile said it helped handle about 1,000 deals on average per day last year, adding that the number is accelerating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past two months, the number of in-store pickups has grown two times compared with the same period last year, helping retain customers at Myfone stores, the company said.

Taiwan Mobile reported that revenue last month increased 7.2 percent year-on-year to NT$10.61 billion (US$358.64 million) from NT$9.9 billion, with Momo.com contributing to more than half of its revenue. The e-commerce subsidiary last month made NT$5.47 billion in revenue, up about 36 percent from NT$4.03 billion a year earlier.

However, Taiwan Mobile’s net profit last month fell 2.8 percent to NT$1.03 billion from NT$1.06 billion. Earnings per share fell to NT$0.36, from NT$0.38 a year earlier.

In the first six months of this year, Taiwan Mobile’s net profit grew 1.4 percent annually to NT$6.36 billion, with earnings per share of NT$2.26, while revenue rose 6.2 percent to NT$63.19 billion.

Meanwhile, Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) net profit slid 0.4 percent to NT$16.86 billion during the first six months, compared with NT$16.92 billion a year earlier, with earnings per share falling from NT$2.18 to NT$2.17. Over the same period, revenue fell 5.4 percent from NT$101.44 billion to NT$95.96 billion.

Far EasTone Telecommunications Co’s (遠傳電信) net profit remained nearly flat at NT$4.41 billion in the first half of the year, or earnings per share of NT$1.35, although revenue fell 3.18 percent year-on-year to NT$38.07 billion from NT$41.25 billion.