United Airlines Holdings Inc has notified 36,000 employees, or 45 percent of its US workforce, that their jobs are at risk after federal payroll aid expires at the end of September.
The final layoff tally has not been finalized and might be smaller as workers weigh offers to leave voluntarily, United told employees on Wednesday.
The planned lay offs include about 15,000 flight attendants, 11,000 customer service staff and 5,500 maintenance employees. About 3,700 workers have already taken voluntary separation packages.
Photo: AFP
United’s warning signals the depth of potential job losses at US airlines later this year, even after the federal government provided US$25 billion in payroll support, plus another US$25 billion available in loans.
The carrier told employees this week that state quarantines prompted by a jump in COVID-19 infections were jeopardizing a nascent US travel recovery.
United expects that travel demand would remain weak until a treatment or vaccine is widely available.
“We are living through the most disruptive financial crisis in the history of commercial aviation,” the company said in a letter to employees. “The reality is that United simply cannot continue at our current payroll level past October 1 in an environment where travel demand is so depressed.”
The shares changed little at US$32.53 at the close in New York. They have tumbled 63 percent this year, the biggest drop on a Standard & Poor’s index of major carriers.
In a regulatory filing, United said it expected to book charges of about US$300 million in the second quarter to cover costs of voluntary employee separations. That would include a cash portion of about US$50 million.
Workers represented by union contracts are to be laid off based on their seniority, while management employees would be culled based on their performance and job-specific needs, United executives said.
Those who are cut would be given the option to return to their jobs whenever travel demand returns and additional labor is needed.
The proposed lay offs are “a gut punch” for United flight attendants, “but they are also the most honest assessment we’ve seen on the state of the industry,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 25,000 employees at the airline.
“This crisis dwarfs all others in aviation history and there’s no end in sight,” she said in a statement. “Demand was just barely climbing back to 20 percent of last year and even those minimal gains evaporated over the last week due to surging COVID-19 cases across the country.”
United is in “active discussions” with its pilots’ union, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), on terms of an early retirement package for more senior aviators, a company executive said.
That could reduce the proposed 2,250 pilots who face lay offs in October.
“ALPA has been intensely focused on securing an early-out package that will mitigate furloughs [sic] by incentivizing pilots to retire early,” United ALPA group chairman Todd Insler said in a statement.
Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance. Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process. Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US. The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment,
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to