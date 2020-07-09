Polytronics Technology Corp (聚鼎科技) yesterday announced that it is buying Henkel AG’s thermal clad dielectric material (TCLAD) business division for US$26 million as the Taiwanese firm aims to improve its technology, product portfolio and revenue performance.
Polytronics, headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), is a supplier of protection components and heat dissipation materials. The firm entered the metallic heat-dissipation substrate market in 2007 and developed a unique solventless production process.
Its board of directors approved signing an agreement with Henkel to acquire the German chemical firm’s TCLAD division in the US.
Photo courtesy of Taiwan Stock Exchange Corp
The purchase includes all assets and business interests, including equipment, know-how, patents, trademarks, materials, merchandise and factories in Prescott, Wisconsin, Polytronics said.
The deal would include continuing the contracts of 273 existing employees and ongoing client relationships, but not debts, it said.
Through the deal, Polytronics expects to form a joint research and development platform, secure customers and sales channels, and explore new markets, such as aerospace and defense, to elevate its competitiveness and efficiency, it said in a regulatory filing.
“If synergy is achieved after post-close integration, there would be positive impacts on [Polytronics’] net value per share and net profit per share,” the company said in the filing. “If this deal is approved by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, the closing of the transaction will occur in the fourth quarter of 2020 or the first quarter of 2021.”
Calling the deal a marriage of two strong partners, Polytronics chairman Edward Chu (朱復華) said that he anticipates a 50 percent increase in revenue and a 15 percent increase in profit for Polytronics next year.
The company’s main products include polymeric positive temperature coefficient thermistors, transient voltage suppressors, thyristor surge suppressors, thermal panels for LED lighting and backlighting, as well as LED lamps, according to its Web site.
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
A Bollywood actor’s face tattooed on his arm, Sandeep Bacche’s devotion shocks few in India where stars enjoy semi-divine status, but even there the hallowed silver screen might be losing its shine to streaming services and pandemic fears. “Whenever things get better and theaters begin operations, I will watch three movies a day for sure just as a way to celebrate,” said the Mumbai rickshaw driver, who is recovering from the virus himself. However, others might not join the party. With cinemas shut for months due to a COVID-19 lockdown, and little prospect they will reopen soon, frustrated Bollywood producers have turned to
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is to issue NT$13.9 billion (US$469.5 million) in unsecured bonds to help fund its plan to expand production capacity, it said on Friday. In a Taiwan Stock Exchange filing, TSMC said the bonds would comprise three tranches: NT$5.7 billion payable over five years, NT$6.3 billion over seven years and NT$1.9 billion over 10 years. The interest rates would be 0.58 percent on the five-year bonds, 0.65 percent on the seven-year ones and 0.67 percent on the 10-year tranche, TSMC said. Capital Securities Corp (群益金鼎證券) is to serve as the main underwriter in