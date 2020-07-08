Alphabet Inc’s Google and Deutsche Bank AG have agreed to form a long-term partnership that would see the US technology company provide cloud computing capabilities to Germany’s largest lender.
“The partnership with Google Cloud will be an important driver of our strategic transformation,” Deutsche Bank chief executive officer Christian Sewing said in a joint statement yesterday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. “It is as much a revenue story as it is about costs.”
The contract is to last at least 10 years and Deutsche Bank expects to make a cumulative return on an investment of 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion) through the alliance, said people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because they were disclosing private information.
The companies also plan to make joint investments in technology and share the resulting revenue, which could lead to engineers from both firms developing products together, they said.
Sewing a year ago unveiled a strategy centered around deep cost cuts, including spending on information technology. He also hired Bernd Leukert, a former executive at German software giant SAP SE, to accelerate the bank’s efforts to digitize its operations.
The companies declined to comment on how much Deutsche Bank would pay for Google’s services, and the bank did not indicate what cost savings it expects to generate from the arrangement.
“We’re excited about our strategic partnership and the opportunity for Google Cloud to be helpful to Deutsche Bank and its clients as they grow their business and shape the future of the financial services industry,” Alphabet chief executive officer Sundar Pichai said in the statement.
The companies have signed a non-binding letter of intent and plan to finalize the contract in the coming months, they said.
The deal is a notable win for Google as it tries to show that its cloud business can service the financial sector. To date, Google’s only major bank customer was HSBC Holdings PLC, but Google Cloud chief executive officer Thomas Kurian has made the financial industry one of his key customer targets since joining in late 2018.
In the past few years, European banks have started pouring billions of euros in attempts to modernize their information technology, frequently opting to put more of their data onto the cloud. That has lured big US providers, including Google, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, a Bloomberg survey conducted earlier this year showed.
The increasing reliance on US firms has stoked concerns in Europe’s technology industry, and banking executives have called on companies in the region to develop alternatives.
Sewing in 2018 called “the likes of Google” the biggest threat to traditional banks.
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not
With the US dollar expected to weaken in the next 12 months due to near-zero interest rates, investors should consider purchasing US corporate bonds, Standard Chartered Bank Taiwan Ltd (渣打台灣銀行) said on Thursday. The bank said that the US Federal Reserve since last month has been buying bonds issued by US companies to curb default rates. The US dollar is forecast to be weaker against the pound, the euro and the yen, as well as the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona and the Swiss franc, as the greenback lacks high investment returns after the Fed in March slashed the benchmark interest rate
BAD RAP: The exchange said Tatung had seriously breached shareholders’ rights and failed to give a satisfactory explanation of its board election dispute Tatung Co (大同) shares yesterday plunged by the maximum daily limit of 10 percent to NT$18.90, the lowest in three months, after the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Tuesday evening changed the company’s classification to a full-delivery stock effective tomorrow. The TWSE’s move follows the company’s failure to give a clear and satisfactory explanation of why it deprived dozens of shareholders of their voting rights during a board election at the annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday morning. Under the exchange’s regulations, investors are not allowed to engage in margin trading of a full-delivery stock, TWSE spokeswoman Rebecca Chen (陳麗卿) told
SIZE MATTERS: Medium-sized hotels that do not have the support of parent groups are more vulnerable and are forced to take action, a REPro Knight Frank researcher said About 50 hotels across Taiwan are seeking to exit the market as they succumb to the bleak business outlook amid international travel restrictions imposed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Yomi Hotel (優美飯店) on Minsheng E Road, Sec 1, in Taipei is seeking to transfer ownership with an asking price of NT$950 million (US$32.15 million) and a pledge for a lease contract that guarantees a 3 percent return. The budget hotel, with room rates that start from NT$1,400 per night, maintains normal operations, but has been struggling since March, when the government placed restrictions on inbound and outbound travel. Occupancy rates for hotels in