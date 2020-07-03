EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) yesterday said that it aims to bolster its cargo capacity in expectation that revenues from its robust cargo business would offset losses from its passenger business due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.
The nation’s largest airline by fleet size in April began using passenger jets to carry cargo in the passenger cabins without transporting any people, in a bid to utilize its idle planes with many flights canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
EVA, with 77 passenger jets and only five Boeing 777 cargo aircraft, plans to use more passenger jets for cargo operations to take advantage of the rising freight rates and demand, EVA president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) told an investors’ conference.
It would take three approaches to enlarge its cargo capacity, including providing cargo-only flights using the holds of passenger jets, putting cargo goods on passenger seats by fastening them and even removing the seats to increase capacity, Sun said.
EVA has received more rush orders to transport medical goods and electronic products than last year, Sun said.
The airline expects the demand to keep rising in the second half of this year, as consumption would likely rebound with outbreaks slowing down, he said.
The demand for COVID-19 vaccine and drug cargo is also predicted to emerge after biotech companies develop them and gain marketing approvals, Sun said, adding that the demand would last for some time.
The airline is to reschedule its cargo flights for different regions to adapt to the global supply transfer amid the pandemic and ongoing US-China trade tensions, he added.
For the first five months, EVA’s passenger business revenue retreated 54 percent from a year earlier to NT$19.59 billion (US$662.14 million), with the number of passengers falling 61 percent to 208 million, corporate data showed.
By comparison, its cargo sales advanced 57.9 percent year-on-year to NT$16.27 billion, despite a 2.2 percent fall in cargo volumes to 237,000 tonnes, corporate data showed.
Cargo flights from Taiwan to the US contributed to 63 percent of EVA’s total cargo revenue, followed by intra-Asian flights that provided 27 percent of total revenue and those to Europe with 10 percent, the data showed.
EVA, which originally planned to receive five more 787-10 jets this year, received the first in February and would delay taking delivery of the second from April to the end of this month, Sun said.
The airline is confident about its working capital as it still has NT$30 billion in cash and has applied for loans of NT$20 billion, he added.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price
Gogoro Inc (睿能創意) yesterday launched its first electric bicycle, the Gogoro Eeyo 1, in Taiwan, after unveiling the bike in New York in late May and in France on Tuesday. The company said it would also introduce the series in other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. The “Eeyo project” is the fourth of Gogoro’s eight projects that concentrate on smart transportation, which includes Gogoro’s electric scooter, battery swap system and electric scooter sharing service, company founder and chief executive officer Horace Luke (陸學森) told a media briefing in Taipei. “There are various types of city commuters. We will not