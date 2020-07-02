Australia house prices fell the most in 16 months last month and face “significant” downside risk as mortgage holidays and government wage subsidies expire in coming months.
Property values in major cities fell 0.8 percent last month, the steepest decline since February last year, CoreLogic Inc data released yesterday showed.
The slide was led by Perth and Melbourne, which is at the center of a new spike in COVID-19 cases that has prompted the government to lock down parts of the city.
Photo: Bloomberg
“Despite the early signs of improved economic activity and a lift in housing turnover, the downside risk remains significant,” CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless said. “The recent rise of active virus cases in Victoria is a reminder that the potential risk of a second wave remains a stark reality.”
The housing market faces a further test later this year, when current extraordinary levels of government and bank assistance start to wind down.
More than 485,000 home borrowers are on payment holidays, while about 3.5 million workers are on government wage subsidies, with both programs helping avoid the need for forced sales that could push down prices.
The wage subsidies are set to end in September, while banks might also toughen up criteria for borrowers wanting to extend the initial six-month payment deferrals.
“Eventually, the economy and borrowers will need to abide by market forces,” Lawless said. “This is when we could see a rise in mortgage arrears and the potential for a lift in urgent or forced sales.”
While Australia’s relative success in containing the virus means the economy is reopening quicker than in many other countries, the after-effects might linger for years.
A second wave of infections that slows or reverses the reopening could also set back the recovery.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
EXPERIMENTAL DRUG: While news about a COVID-19 vaccine is more eye-catching, developing a treatment would be more viable, the Senhwa boss said Senhwa Biosciences Inc (生華科) aims to raise NT$1.5 billion (US$50.57 million) by issuing 15 million new common shares in the third quarter of this year to fund the research of new drugs, including the experimental drug Silmitasertib for the treatment of COVID-19, the company said on Monday. That would be the firm’s largest fundraising effort after it raised more than NT$1.4 billion from an initial public offering on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) in April 2017, chief financial officer Sarah Chang (張小萍) told the Taipei Times by telephone. The price of the new shares would depend on the firm’s average share price