Advantech Co Inc (研華), the world’s biggest industrial computer supplier, yesterday said it has set up a joint venture in Mexico with its major channel partner Interlatin S de RL de CV, expanding its global footprint to Latin America.
Advantech holds a 60 percent stake in the newly established subsidiary, while Interlatin owns the remaining 40 percent.
The joint venture, which started operating yesterday, plans to set up offices in Guadalajara and Mexico City, Advantech said.
“Mexico has signed free-trade agreements with several countries and benefits from the US-Mexico preferential tariff agreement, which has encouraged many companies to set up manufacturing centers there,” Vincent Chang (張敏忠), senior director and sales general manager of Advantech’s industrial Internet of Thing group, said in a statement.
“The trend of setting up manufacturing centers has led to business opportunities for smart manufacturing, industry 4.0 and digital transformation. What’s more, due to the advantages of a common language, Mexico has become Advantech’s best springboard for entering Latin American markets,” Chang said.
Interlatin has been Advantech’s channel partner since 2010 and has a strong foothold in industrial automation in Mexico.
Advantech aims to expand its businesses in Mexico, leveraging Interlatin’s local connections and resources, as well as its knowledge of electronic manufacturing, automotive and transportation systems, Chang said.
In addition, Advantech can benefit from Interlatin’s extensive experience in serving big local customers and large projects, he said.
The new subsidiary is to focus on solutions for industries such as automotive, semiconductor manufacturing, environment and energy, transportation and education, Advantech said, adding that it would expand its departments to cover sales, marketing, technical support, logistics, finance, human resources and customer services.
