STOCK EXCHANGE
Firms to become bilingual
Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with paid-in capital of NT$15 billion or more are from today required to publish material information in both Chinese and English, the exchange said yesterday. The plan is to be implemented in phases, the exchange said, adding that 86 companies are required to implement the new requirements in the first phase. So far, 343 companies listed on the main bourse have published bilingual material information, accounting for 36 percent of all listed companies, the exchange said.
ELECTRONICS
Lite-On to complete sale
Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) is to complete the sale of its solid-state drive (SSD) business today after announcing the US$165 million deal with Kioxia Holdings Corp last year. The transaction with Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, includes the SSD business, its assets, intellectual property, technologies and liabilities, as well as a 0.4 percent stake in CNEX Labs Inc, a California-based SSD start-up, Lite-On said yesterday. Lite-On said that it would continue to focus on power supplies and optoelectronic components, as well as applications in the cloud computing, server, network and communications, and Internet of Things sectors.
COMPUTERS
Advantech supplying PCSC
Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer manufacturer, on Monday said that it is supplying artificial intelligence of things solutions to President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), so that the latter can build smart energy management systems for its convenience stores without workers. PCSC, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, has adopted the energy management solutions in its un-staffed X-Store in Kaohsiung, Advantech said. Advantech’s solutions monitor store temperature, humidity and electricity use, to enhance food safety and cut costs, it said.
HEALTHCARE
Mask requisitions continue
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having subsided, the government is to continue to requisition 8 million masks per day until the end of this month, a Ministry of Economic Affairs official said on Monday. The official said the requisitioning was extended for another month from the originally intended end date of yesterday at an inter-ministerial meeting. The decision was made as the pandemic remains severe in much of the world and the government wants to ensure that the nation has sufficient masks should there be a second wave of infections. The government has been requisitioning all masks manufactured in the nation since Jan. 31.
AUTOMAKERS
Byton suspends operations
Byton Ltd (拜騰), a Chinese electric vehicle start-up that plotted a US entry for years, but never sold a vehicle, is suspending all operations in China and furloughing its employees after the COVID-19 pandemic made it tougher to launch its business. The suspension starts today and is set to last for six months, Byton told its senior employees in an e-mail seen by Bloomberg News. The company invited employees to resign by yesterday and said it was making efforts to obtain funding to pay salaries owed to workers. Those who resign would have priority in being paid, it said. Byton has about 1,000 employees in China and about 500 elsewhere, including in the US.
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
Apple Inc’s decision to stop using Intel Corp processors in its Mac computers and switching to its own chips might benefit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and boost Taiwan’s high-tech exports, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said in a note on Tuesday. The US tech giant announced the “Apple silicon” initiative at its annual Worldwide Developers’ Conference, which started on Monday. The company said the first Mac powered by its own chips would debut by the end of this year and all product lines might shift to the new architecture in the next two years. TSMC is likely to
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth