Staff writer, with agencies





STOCK EXCHANGE

Firms to become bilingual

Companies listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange with paid-in capital of NT$15 billion or more are from today required to publish material information in both Chinese and English, the exchange said yesterday. The plan is to be implemented in phases, the exchange said, adding that 86 companies are required to implement the new requirements in the first phase. So far, 343 companies listed on the main bourse have published bilingual material information, accounting for 36 percent of all listed companies, the exchange said.

ELECTRONICS

Lite-On to complete sale

Lite-On Technology Corp (光寶科技) is to complete the sale of its solid-state drive (SSD) business today after announcing the US$165 million deal with Kioxia Holdings Corp last year. The transaction with Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory Holdings Corp, includes the SSD business, its assets, intellectual property, technologies and liabilities, as well as a 0.4 percent stake in CNEX Labs Inc, a California-based SSD start-up, Lite-On said yesterday. Lite-On said that it would continue to focus on power supplies and optoelectronic components, as well as applications in the cloud computing, server, network and communications, and Internet of Things sectors.

COMPUTERS

Advantech supplying PCSC

Advantech Co Ltd (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer manufacturer, on Monday said that it is supplying artificial intelligence of things solutions to President Chain Store Corp (PCSC, 統一超商), so that the latter can build smart energy management systems for its convenience stores without workers. PCSC, the operator of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, has adopted the energy management solutions in its un-staffed X-Store in Kaohsiung, Advantech said. Advantech’s solutions monitor store temperature, humidity and electricity use, to enhance food safety and cut costs, it said.

HEALTHCARE

Mask requisitions continue

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having subsided, the government is to continue to requisition 8 million masks per day until the end of this month, a Ministry of Economic Affairs official said on Monday. The official said the requisitioning was extended for another month from the originally intended end date of yesterday at an inter-ministerial meeting. The decision was made as the pandemic remains severe in much of the world and the government wants to ensure that the nation has sufficient masks should there be a second wave of infections. The government has been requisitioning all masks manufactured in the nation since Jan. 31.

AUTOMAKERS

Byton suspends operations

Byton Ltd (拜騰), a Chinese electric vehicle start-up that plotted a US entry for years, but never sold a vehicle, is suspending all operations in China and furloughing its employees after the COVID-19 pandemic made it tougher to launch its business. The suspension starts today and is set to last for six months, Byton told its senior employees in an e-mail seen by Bloomberg News. The company invited employees to resign by yesterday and said it was making efforts to obtain funding to pay salaries owed to workers. Those who resign would have priority in being paid, it said. Byton has about 1,000 employees in China and about 500 elsewhere, including in the US.