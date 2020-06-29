The damage from the COVID-19 pandemic to economies in the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to reach US$3 trillion over two years, S&P Global Ratings said on Friday.
The latest estimate is higher than the US$2 trillion in lost economic output that S&P in April forecast for the region in April.
Based on its estimate, economic growth across the region this year would contract by 1.3 percent, compared with the 0.3 percent growth the ratings agency previously forecast.
However, regional economies would recover next year with 6.9 percent growth, S&P said.
“Asia-Pacific has shown some success in containing COVID-19 and, by and large, responded with effective macroeconomic policies,” S&P Global Ratings Asia-Pacific chief economist Shaun Roache said in a statement. “This can help cushion the blow and provide a bridge to the recovery.”
The IMF last week said in its latest World Economic Outlook report that growth in Asia’s emerging and developing economies this year would likely contract 0.8 percent before rebounding next year with 5.9 percent growth.
S&P retained its forecast that Taiwan’s and South Korea’s economies this year would shrink by 1.2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, citing the nations’ success in containing COVID-19, a swift reopening of their economies, governments’ targeted fiscal easing and support from the resilient technology sector.
The ratings agency also held its growth forecast for China at 1.2 percent this year and 7.4 percent next year, but warned that China’s private-sector confidence remains fragile.
S&P cut its forecast for Japan’s economy, saying it would contract by 4.9 percent this year and grow 3.4 percent next year, adding that consumers have not recovered from the effects of last year’s consumption tax.
“We expect cautious consumers in Japan to save more than before COVID-19, and this will crimp spending and growth,” Roache said.
The agency further lowered its forecast for India’s economy to a 5 percent decline this year, compared with the 1.8 percent growth that S&P previously predicted, citing the country’s difficulties containing the virus, an anemic policy response and underlying vulnerabilities, especially across its financial sector.
S&P also cut its growth forecasts for Indonesia from 1.8 percent to 0.7 percent this year and predicted that Malaysia’s economy would contract by 2 percent, compared with a decline of 1.1 percent it estimated earlier.
The agency said that Thailand’s economy would fall 5.1 percent this year, down from a 4.2 percent contraction it forecast previously.
While most economies in the Asia-Pacific region would see a sharp bounce next year, the recovery looks set to be weighed down by weak balance sheets, as governments, companies and households might try to bolster their weak financial positions by saving more, paying down debt and spending less, S&P said.
“The downturn caused by COVID-19 did not start as a balance-sheet recession, but may end up as one,” Roache said. “This means less investment, a slower recovery and a permanent hit to the economy that will last even after a vaccine is found.”
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Just a few years ago, the millennial generation — generally defined as those born from the early 1980s through the mid-1990s — was synonymous with youthful rebellion. However, now, as the millennials ease into early middle age, they are finding their path out of their parents’ basement to be a lot harder than it was for earlier generations. The fundamental problem is that millennials are not building wealth. The wealth of the median US household headed by someone 35 or younger has actually shrunk in inflation-adjusted terms since the mid-2000s, even as the wealth of older Americans has continued to grow. An
‘LITTLE CHOICE’: The airline said it expected only about 8,000 of its 29,000 employees to be working by next month, but hoped to have 21,000 in the next two years Qantas Airways Ltd plans to cut at least 6,000 jobs and keep 15,000 more workers on extended furloughs as Australia’s largest airline tries to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Qantas yesterday announced a plan to reduce costs by billions of dollars and raise fresh capital. The plan includes grounding 100 planes for a year or more and immediately retiring its six remaining Boeing Co 747 planes. Chief executive Alan Joyce said the airline has to become smaller as it braces for several years of much lower revenues. He said the furloughed workers faced a long interruption to their airline careers. “The actions that we’re taking
LONG-TERM OUTLOOK: The chip packager is maintaining its capital spending budget for this year on expectations that 5G, AI and smart manufacturing would drive growth ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday stood firm on its forecast of annual revenue growth this year, as customers continue to show a strong appetite for its advanced technology. Growth momentum is expected to continue from the first half of this year, when ASE’s revenue, net profit and equipment utilization all beat its expectations, it said. In particular, the company received higher orders in the first quarter as its factories in Taiwan kept running following the nation’s quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. “We are firm about our forecast of annual growth