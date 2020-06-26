World Business Quick Take

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul eyes tax expansion

The government yesterday proposed expanding its capital gains taxes to include a larger number of affluent stock investors, in its push to reduce inequality by levying more from the wealthy and less from general share trading. Starting in 2023, the government would impose taxes on annual capital gains exceeding 20 million won (US$16,624) for retail investors, Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting. That would affect about 300,000 people or the top 5 percent of all stock investors in the nation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.

GERMANY

Consumer mood improves

The mood among consumers is brightening further as the country emerges from a months-long COVID-19 lockdown, pollsters GfK said yesterday. “Rapid reopening of the economy and society in Germany is helping consumers get over the corona shock more and more,” GfK said, as its monthly forward-looking barometer predicted minus-9.6 points for next month, up nine points on this month. The measure had fallen as low as minus-23.1 points, an all-time low, last month.

AVIATION

EU approves bailout

The European Commission yesterday approved the German government’s massive bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, saving the airline from bankruptcy, but with conditions. The commission said that Berlin’s injection of 6 billion euros (US$6.74 billion) to keep the company afloat was allowed, but Lufthansa would have to give up prized slots at the Frankfurt and Munich airports to ensure fair competition. Its shareholders were to vote on the plan later yesterday.

MULTINATIONALS

Softbank plans buyback

Softbank Group Corp said it would buy back as much as ￥500 billion (US$4.7 billion) of its own stock, continuing a repurchase effort that has boosted its share price after heavy losses earlier this year. The Tokyo-based company said it would buy back up to 5.75 percent of its shares. It said this month that it had finished an earlier repurchase program, also for ￥500 billion. Meanwhile, founder Masayoshi Son yesterday announced that he is stepping down from the board of e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴).

CANADA

Fitch downgrades nation

The country on Wednesday lost its “AAA” debt rating, after Fitch downgraded it a notch to “AA+,” warning that its fiscal position is deteriorating amid efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitch said the country is poised to “emerge from recession with much higher public debt ratios.” Although the rising debt and deficit levels “will support recovery, the economy’s investment and growth prospects face challenges,” Fitch said. It sees gross government debt surging to 115 percent of GDP this year from 88.3 percent.

COSMETICS

Unilever to rename brand

Unilever plans to rename Fair & Lovely, a melanin suppressing face cream that is one of its best-sellers in India, as the backlash against branding that trades off racial stereotypes grows. The Anglo-Dutch conglomerate, which derives more than US$500 million in annual revenue from the brand in India alone, would also remove “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its packaging and marketing material and feature women of all skin tones in advertising campaigns. The brand is sold in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan and elsewhere in Asia.