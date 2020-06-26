SOUTH KOREA
Seoul eyes tax expansion
The government yesterday proposed expanding its capital gains taxes to include a larger number of affluent stock investors, in its push to reduce inequality by levying more from the wealthy and less from general share trading. Starting in 2023, the government would impose taxes on annual capital gains exceeding 20 million won (US$16,624) for retail investors, Minister of Economy and Finance Hong Nam-ki said in a policy meeting. That would affect about 300,000 people or the top 5 percent of all stock investors in the nation, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said.
GERMANY
Consumer mood improves
The mood among consumers is brightening further as the country emerges from a months-long COVID-19 lockdown, pollsters GfK said yesterday. “Rapid reopening of the economy and society in Germany is helping consumers get over the corona shock more and more,” GfK said, as its monthly forward-looking barometer predicted minus-9.6 points for next month, up nine points on this month. The measure had fallen as low as minus-23.1 points, an all-time low, last month.
AVIATION
EU approves bailout
The European Commission yesterday approved the German government’s massive bailout of Deutsche Lufthansa AG, saving the airline from bankruptcy, but with conditions. The commission said that Berlin’s injection of 6 billion euros (US$6.74 billion) to keep the company afloat was allowed, but Lufthansa would have to give up prized slots at the Frankfurt and Munich airports to ensure fair competition. Its shareholders were to vote on the plan later yesterday.
MULTINATIONALS
Softbank plans buyback
Softbank Group Corp said it would buy back as much as ￥500 billion (US$4.7 billion) of its own stock, continuing a repurchase effort that has boosted its share price after heavy losses earlier this year. The Tokyo-based company said it would buy back up to 5.75 percent of its shares. It said this month that it had finished an earlier repurchase program, also for ￥500 billion. Meanwhile, founder Masayoshi Son yesterday announced that he is stepping down from the board of e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (阿里巴巴).
CANADA
Fitch downgrades nation
The country on Wednesday lost its “AAA” debt rating, after Fitch downgraded it a notch to “AA+,” warning that its fiscal position is deteriorating amid efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Fitch said the country is poised to “emerge from recession with much higher public debt ratios.” Although the rising debt and deficit levels “will support recovery, the economy’s investment and growth prospects face challenges,” Fitch said. It sees gross government debt surging to 115 percent of GDP this year from 88.3 percent.
COSMETICS
Unilever to rename brand
Unilever plans to rename Fair & Lovely, a melanin suppressing face cream that is one of its best-sellers in India, as the backlash against branding that trades off racial stereotypes grows. The Anglo-Dutch conglomerate, which derives more than US$500 million in annual revenue from the brand in India alone, would also remove “fair,” “whitening” and “lightening” from its packaging and marketing material and feature women of all skin tones in advertising campaigns. The brand is sold in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Pakistan and elsewhere in Asia.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands