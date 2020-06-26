First-year premiums (FYPs) of foreign-currency insurance policies in April were NT$27.1 billion (US$914.3 million), the lowest in the past six months, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected insurers’ sales activities, data released on Tuesday by the Financial Supervisory Commission showed.
The FYP represented a 45 percent plunge from a year earlier and was larger than a 13 percent annual decline in the first quarter, which the commission attributed to a 58.8 percent retreat in sales of investment-linked foreign-currency insurance policies to NT$6.3 billion and a decline of 38 percent in sales of traditional foreign-currency insurance products to NT$20.8 billion.
Although consumers in April were still interested in buying US dollar-denominated insurance products because of the cheaper greenback against the New Taiwan dollar, foreign-currency insurance policies in general saw weaker momentum as insurers could not hold regular marketing events amid the pandemic, a commission official said on Wednesday.
Insurers tend to rely on face-to-face customer visits to introduce foreign-currency insurance policies, which are more complicated than NT dollar products and involve foreign-exchange risk, the official said.
Overall, cumulative FYPs of foreign-currency insurance policies decreased 21 percent annually to NT$160.2 billion during the January-to-April period, a smaller decline than a 41 percent drop in FYPs of all life insurance policies to NT$268 billion during the same period, data showed.
That was because declared interest rates of foreign-currency products — which determine the bonuses that policyholders receive — were still higher than those offered by the NT dollar insurance products, the official said.
For example, US dollar products’ declared interest rates remained above 3 percent, while the rates of NT dollar products were at about 2 percent.
FYPs of US dollar policies totaled US$5 billion in the first four months, down 11 percent from a year earlier, while those of yuan-denominated policies shrank 77 percent to 562 million yuan (US$79.4 million) and Australian dollar policies fell 42 percent to A$230 million (US$158 million) over the same period, data showed.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
HIGHER MARGIN: The company would focus on electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics to boost its profit margin, the Hon Hai chairman said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday. Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication. “To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said. Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase
‘OUTSTANDING SUPPLIER’: TSCC has received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in the US Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) has invited Taiwan Speciality Chemicals Corp (TSCC, 台特化), a supplier of chemical materials for semiconductors, to invest in the US in support of its production there, TSCC’s parent company said yesterday. Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), president of silicon wafer supplier Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (SAS, 中美晶), told reporters that TSCC had received an invitation from TSMC to set up support facilities for the chipmaker’s planned 12-inch wafer plant in Arizona, which is to make chips using the advanced 5-nanometer process. TSCC, which produces specialty electronic-graded gases for semiconductor production, was recognized by TSMC in December
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands