The Brazilian central bank on Tuesday said it had ordered Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc to suspend a joint project with WhatsApp to roll out digital payments over fears it would be anti-competitive.
Brazil, which has the second-most WhatsApp users worldwide after India, was the pilot country for the platform’s new integrated payments feature, which it launched on Monday last week, with an eye to rolling it out worldwide.
However, the central bank, which regulates payment systems in Brazil, put the new feature on hold indefinitely.
Photo: AFP
“The reason for the central bank’s decision is to preserve an adequate competitive environment, ensuring an interoperable, fast, secure, transparent, open and economical payment system,” it said in a statement.
The bank also cited data privacy concerns.
WhatsApp, which is owned by Facebook Inc, is the most popular mobile messaging app in the world, with more than 1.5 billion monthly users globally, according to market tracker Statistica.
The in-app payment feature, which could be accessed directly within a conversation with a participating business, was free for users.
Businesses were to be charged a small fee similar to a typical credit card transaction.
Separately, Germany’s top court on Tuesday ordered Facebook to stop merging data collected through its Whatsapp and Instagram subsidiaries or other Web sites unless users explicitly agree, in a legal victory for competition authorities.
Germany’s Federal Cartel Office (FCO) had told Facebook to rein in the data collecting in a landmark decision last year, but the social media giant appealed the order.
In a fast-track proceeding on Tuesday, Germany’s Federal Court of Justice sided with the FCO watchdog in finding that Facebook was abusing its dominant position to force users to consent to all their data being collected.
“Facebook does not allow for any choice,” presiding judge Peter Meier-Beck said in the Karlsruhe courtroom.
He said that the Silicon Valley company must comply with the order while its appeal is pending in a lower court.
It is a major setback for the social media giant, which has long been under scrutiny in privacy-conscious Germany.
However, Facebook insisted there would be “no immediate changes” for users in Germany and that the main appeals proceedings were still ongoing.
“We will continue to defend our position that there is no anti-trust abuse,” a company spokesman said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of