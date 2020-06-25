The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) on Tuesday reiterated that securities investment trust and consulting companies must enhance their internal controls to curb information leakage.
The statement came after the commission last month asked companies to strengthen supervision of fund managers’ use of personal communication devices at work.
“Companies are expected to maintain better discipline as breaches by a few workers could jeopardize public trust in the asset management industry,” Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a news conference in New Taipei City.
The commission would not make it mandatory for fund managers to hand in their mobile phones when entering trading rooms or offices, Kuo said.
However, companies must set clear internal controls and conduct solid risk management, she said, adding that while most companies do not allow fund managers to use private devices at work, they fail to maintain effective internal control.
The FSC fined Uni-President Assets Management Corp (統一投信) NT$1.8 million (US$60,729) as two of its fund managers used their mobile phones during office hours to leak transaction information.
The two fund managers, surnamed Liu (劉) and Chang (張), had for three years from 2017 during office hours told their relatives and friends to purchase equities related to funds under their management, Kuo said.
Regulations ban fund managers from privately trading equities or other financial products that are related to funds under their management to avoid conflicts of interest.
Liu and Chang had profited from relatives and friends selling those equities at higher rates later, Kuo said.
In April, in a similar case, the commission fined Capital Investment Trust Corp (群益投信) NT$1.2 million.
Kuo said Capital Investment failed to detect loopholes in its system that enabled its staff to break rules.
As Uni-President Assets Management failed to set up internal controls and to effectively supervise its fund managers, the commission suspended its general manager, surnamed Lee (李), for three months, Kuo said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of