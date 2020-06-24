The persisting COVID-19 pandemic would dampen local tech firms’ business outlook for the rest of this year, when benefits from remote learning and teleworking would fade away, Taiwan Ratings Corp (中華信評) said yesterday.
Taiwan Ratings, the local arm of S&P Global Ratings, stood by the forecast that Taiwan’s economy would contract 1.2 percent this year, as it cannot stay above the global recession, although it has reined in the virus outbreak without draconian lockdowns.
“Rush orders for laptops and other devices would dry up in the second half of the year, when relief programs around the world would expire, allowing poor economic fundamentals to set in,” corporate credit analyst Raymond Hsu (許智清) told a media briefing in Taipei.
Virus infections continue to spike in the US, Europe and parts of Asia, dimming the chance of a high sales season for technology products, Hsu said, expecting solid declines in sales of PCs, smartphones, servers and information technology spending this year.
The pandemic and lingering US-China trade tensions force diversification of manufacturing facilities and drive up production costs, Hsu said, referring to Washington’s blacklisting of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co (華為).
Taiwanese firms on Huawei’s supply chains would also take a hit, but might come out of the woods after gaining new customers, Hsu said.
If Apple Inc takes over Huawei’s market share, local firms would emerge unscathed, as many collaborate with the US technology titan, he added.
However, it would be a different story if Samsung Electronics Co grabs more market share, which would benefit South Korea’s supply chains, Hsu said.
Regardless, the virus crisis is lending support to digitalization and accelerating investment in cloud computing and 5G infrastructure, which would provide the catalyst for a recovery next year, he said.
Local banking institutions could see their return on average assets decline to a 10-year low of 0.3 percent this year due to increasing credit costs, doubled bad loans and lower interest rates, financial credit analyst Serene Hsieh (謝雅瑛) said.
Central banks worldwide have cut interest rates to ward off a credit crunch and asked lenders to support companies affected by the outbreak, squeezing the room for profitability, Hsieh said.
The credit outlook is gloomier for domestic life insurers, as low interest rates would constrain investment yields, foreign-exchange costs would weigh on earnings and negative interest spreads would deteriorate, she said.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of