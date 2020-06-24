Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海), Apple Inc’s largest iPhone assembler, has mapped out a five-year plan to drive growth for the company, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told shareholders at an annual general meeting in New Taipei City yesterday.
Highlighting a three-step plan revolving around digital transformation, Liu said the company is focused on developing three core technologies: artificial intelligence, semiconductors and new-generation communication.
“To improve our profit margin, we have set our sights on three new industries: electric vehicles, digital healthcare and robotics,” Liu said.
Photo: Reuters / Ann Wang
Upon succeeding Hon Hai founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) as chairman last year, Liu has vowed to increase the company’s gross margin from about 6 percent to 10 percent within five years.
“With a compound annual growth rate of more than 20 percent ... output value from these industries are estimated to reach US$1.4 trillion by 2025,” Liu said, expressing the hope to claim up to 10 percent of market share.
Pointing to saturation in the information and communications technology industry, Liu said that the company would see little growth if it focuses only on its main assembling business.
Photo: Bloomberg / Ashley Pon
Heavily reliant on Apple’s orders of iPhones, which are mostly still assembled at its China plants, Hon Hai has witnessed an 89.49 percent drop in net profit for last quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has trimmed its outlook for this year following a dampened smartphone market.
Liu said Hon Hai is cutting down on management and operational costs to recover from losses.
Hon Hai’s shareholders approved a plan to distribute a cash dividend of NT$4.2 per common share.
Liu said that the company would hold a technology forum in about October to showcase new developments by the company’s research institute, which comprises five centers specializing in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, next-generation communications, cybersecurity and quantum computing.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of