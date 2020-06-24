CNS is extending 4K partnerships

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





China Network Systems (CNS, 中嘉網路) yesterday said it is extending its partnerships with Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) and Taiwan Star Telecom Co (台灣之星) on high-definition 4K content as part of its efforts to shift to more profitable businesses.

CNS, the nation’s biggest cable TV multiple-systems operator, said it is also in talks with a major telecom to collaborate on video streaming, as over-the-top (OTT) content suppliers have been eroding its base of subscribers.

The number of local cable TV subscribers had dropped to 4.93 million households as of the first quarter of this year, down 2.18 percent from 5.04 million in the same period last year, National Communications Commission data showed.

Taiwan Star Telecom Co vice president Shing Chu, left, China Network Systems Co chief executive officer CH Jih, second left, Taiwan Star Telecom Co president Cliff Lai, center, China Network Systems Co chairman Gary Kuo, second right, and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co vice president T.Y. Yin mark the launch of a new cable TV business platform at an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times

“We only operate a platform and do not have our own content. We are open to any type of cooperation that can boost the value and diversity of our hardware, services and products,” CNS chairman Gary Kuo (郭冠群) said.

CNS subscribers would be able to access OTT content from Far EasTone’s friDay and Taiwan Mobile’s CatchPlay.

The company said the convergence of wireless and fixed-line networks would provide a range of services from the Internet of Things and smart home applications.

CNS is shifting its focus to broadband services and has no plans to follow its local peer, Kbro Co (凱擘), in terminating its channel distribution business, he said.

In addition, CNS would help telecoms provide last mile service to households in building 5G networks, as well as enhancing their network coverage in rural areas, Kuo sad.

CNS is the second-biggest shareholder of Taiwan Star. KHL Capital (達勝投資), cofounded by Kuo, and KHL’s investment arm KHL Investment I Ltd (達勝壹甲壹投資) hold a combined 3.4 percent share in Taiwan Star.