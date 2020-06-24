Industrial production last month increased 1.51 percent year-on-year, the smallest annual increase in four months, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said in a report yesterday.
Largely dependent on the nation’s manufacturing sector, industrial production grew last month due to an increase in output from the electronic components industry, and the computer, electronic goods and optical components industry, the report said.
Making up more than 40 percent of production within the manufacturing sector, the electronic components industry reported a 22.15 percent year-on-year surge in output, marking its the sixth consecutive month of double-digit annual increase, the ministry said.
The industry’s growth was due to the accelerating deployment of 5G technology and high-performance computing, the ministry said, adding that distance learning and remote work driven by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to play an important role in the industry’s robust output.
Production of integrated circuits soared 36.01 percent year-on-year last month, while that of LCD panels and related parts increased 6.15 percent, data compiled by the ministry showed.
Output from the computer, electronic goods and optical components industry increased 9.8 percent year-on-year.
Propelled by an increase in demand for servers, laptops, network and communication devices, and computer equipment due to lockdowns worldwide, the industry’s growth was nevertheless somewhat hampered by waning demand for smartphones amid a sluggish global economy, the ministry said.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, dampening market sentiment and causing companies to shelve their investments, Taiwan’s non-tech industries remain the nation’s worst-hit victims.
Last month, the machinery equipment, base metal and metal parts industries reported a 15.37 percent, 9.81 percent and 18.44 percent annual decline in output respectively, ministry data showed.
While suffering from diminishing market demand, other traditional sectors have also taken a beating from falling international oil prices.
The chemical materials, and the petroleum and coal products industries posted output declines of 9.06 percent and 28.17 percent for last month respectively.
The automobile and auto parts industry reported its largest decline in output since the financial crisis of 2009 with a 29.52 percent annual drop.
The textile industry reported a 35.38 percent year-on-year decline in output, also its largest decline since 2009.
Singapore has told Wirecard AG to ensure that it keeps customer funds from its payments processing business in the city-state in local banks, the financial regulator said. Wirecard’s primary business activities in Singapore are to process payments for merchants and help companies issue prepaid cards, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) yesterday said in an e-mailed reply to questions. “MAS has required Wirecard to ensure that they keep customer funds arising from these activities in banks in Singapore,” a MAS spokesperson said in the e-mail. Shares in the German firm have collapsed in the past few days amid an accounting scandal and worries
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of