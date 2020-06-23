Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX edges higher

The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher after retreating from an early high, with market sentiment reacting to lingering concerns over COVID-19 in the US and China, where spikes in confirmed cases have been reported. Buying in the bellwether electronics sector moved to select 5G concept shares, component suppliers and PC makers, while some construction companies attracted interest on the back of their large property assets, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 23.07 points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,572.93, on turnover of NT$182.069 billion (US$6.14 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.36 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

CHIP DESIGNERS

MediaTek shares surge

Shares of handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday rose 5.49 percent to close at NT$576 in Taipei trading, the highest level in 10 years, on hopes that demand for 5G devices would boost demand for its chips. The shares closed at NT$576, giving MediaTek a market capitalization of NT$915.18 billion, exceeding Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) NT$880.47 billion to become the third-largest listed company in the nation in terms of capitalization. Based on Taiwan Stock Exchange data, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) remains the largest listed company with a market capitalization of NT$8.09 trillion, followed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) NT$1.09 trillion.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Foxsemicon outlook bullish

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎精密), a semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment maker, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$236.39 million for the first quarter, a 174.16 percent year-on-year increase as semiconductor companies continue to expand their capacity. Earnings per share rose to NT$2.74 from NT$1.02 a year earlier, the company said in a financial statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Revenue grew 30.46 percent year-on-year to NT$2.09 billion. Revenue this quarter could grow by more than 10 percent compared with the first quarter, analysts said.

CONSTRUCTION

Buyback program begins

King’s Town Construction Co (京城建設), one of the largest land developers in southern Taiwan, yesterday began a share buyback program in a bid to safeguard its shareholders’ interests. The company said that it aims to buy back up to 5 million — or 1.3 percent of its outstanding shares — on the open market until Aug. 21 at NT$26 to NT$38 per share, a regulatory filing said on Friday last week. Buoyed by the buyback, the shares yesterday rose 9.91 percent to close at NT$36.05 in Taipei trading. King’s Town Construction posted a net profit of NT$413.36 million for the first quarter, down from NT$471.95 million in the same period last year.

RESTAURANTS

MOS Burger to hire 600

An Shin Food Services Co (安心食品), the operator of the nation’s second-largest fast-food chain, MOS Burger, plans to hire up to 600 people in its latest recruitment drive as it continues to expand its number of outlets. The company said that it would provide a monthly salary of between NT$31,000 and NT$33,000 to the new hires, excluding bonuses, and about NT$50,000 for those who pass its exam to become an outlet manager. The company operates 281 MOS Burger outlets in Taiwan and is looking to increase that to 300.