EQUITIES
TAIEX edges higher
The TAIEX yesterday closed slightly higher after retreating from an early high, with market sentiment reacting to lingering concerns over COVID-19 in the US and China, where spikes in confirmed cases have been reported. Buying in the bellwether electronics sector moved to select 5G concept shares, component suppliers and PC makers, while some construction companies attracted interest on the back of their large property assets, dealers said. The TAIEX closed up 23.07 points, or 0.20 percent, at 11,572.93, on turnover of NT$182.069 billion (US$6.14 billion). Foreign institutional investors bought a net NT$2.36 billion of shares, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
CHIP DESIGNERS
MediaTek shares surge
Shares of handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday rose 5.49 percent to close at NT$576 in Taipei trading, the highest level in 10 years, on hopes that demand for 5G devices would boost demand for its chips. The shares closed at NT$576, giving MediaTek a market capitalization of NT$915.18 billion, exceeding Chunghwa Telecom Co’s (中華電信) NT$880.47 billion to become the third-largest listed company in the nation in terms of capitalization. Based on Taiwan Stock Exchange data, contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電) remains the largest listed company with a market capitalization of NT$8.09 trillion, followed by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) NT$1.09 trillion.
SEMICONDUCTORS
Foxsemicon outlook bullish
Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc (京鼎精密), a semiconductor manufacturing and inspection equipment maker, yesterday posted a net profit of NT$236.39 million for the first quarter, a 174.16 percent year-on-year increase as semiconductor companies continue to expand their capacity. Earnings per share rose to NT$2.74 from NT$1.02 a year earlier, the company said in a financial statement submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Revenue grew 30.46 percent year-on-year to NT$2.09 billion. Revenue this quarter could grow by more than 10 percent compared with the first quarter, analysts said.
CONSTRUCTION
Buyback program begins
King’s Town Construction Co (京城建設), one of the largest land developers in southern Taiwan, yesterday began a share buyback program in a bid to safeguard its shareholders’ interests. The company said that it aims to buy back up to 5 million — or 1.3 percent of its outstanding shares — on the open market until Aug. 21 at NT$26 to NT$38 per share, a regulatory filing said on Friday last week. Buoyed by the buyback, the shares yesterday rose 9.91 percent to close at NT$36.05 in Taipei trading. King’s Town Construction posted a net profit of NT$413.36 million for the first quarter, down from NT$471.95 million in the same period last year.
RESTAURANTS
MOS Burger to hire 600
An Shin Food Services Co (安心食品), the operator of the nation’s second-largest fast-food chain, MOS Burger, plans to hire up to 600 people in its latest recruitment drive as it continues to expand its number of outlets. The company said that it would provide a monthly salary of between NT$31,000 and NT$33,000 to the new hires, excluding bonuses, and about NT$50,000 for those who pass its exam to become an outlet manager. The company operates 281 MOS Burger outlets in Taiwan and is looking to increase that to 300.
Wirecard AG shares continued their free fall after the two Asian banks that were supposed to be holding 1.9 billion euros (US$2.13 billion) of missing cash denied any business relationship with the German payments company. Wirecard now faces a potential cash crunch. The company on Thursday warned that loans up to 2 billion euros could be terminated if its audited annual report was not published yesterday. Analysts at Morgan Stanley estimated that Wirecard has available cash of about 220 million euros, if it cannot locate the missing money. BDO Unibank Inc, the Philippines’ largest bank by assets, and the Bank of the Philippine Islands
The global semiconductor industry is to experience a second straight year of contraction in production value this year as the COVID-19 pandemic dampens demand for chips used in mobile phones and automotive devices, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. Demand from remote working and online learning, which boosted PC and server sales in the first half of the year, is also likely to ebb in the second half, leading to an opaque outlook for business prospects, the Taipei-based research house said in a report. Inventory issues might also return in the third quarter, while seasonal demand in the fourth quarter is uncertain, as
Taiwan’s telecom market is overcrowded, which might make prices for 5G services the lowest in the world, given the intense competition, Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大哥大) said yesterday. The five 4G operators in Taiwan obtained 5G licenses and bandwidth this year, paving the way for the commercial launch of high-speed, low-latency wireless services in the next few months in Taiwan. “My feeling is it is too crowded to have five players” in a small market like Taiwan, Taiwan Mobile chairman Daniel Tsai (蔡明忠) told reporters following the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Taipei. “Taiwan has the world’s lowest fees for 4G services,” Tsai said.
FOLLOW THE WIND: The FDI increase from January to last month was driven mainly by investments in wind power, including a NT$24.8 billion investment from a Danish firm Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Taiwan approved by the government in the first five months of this year totaled US$3.42 billion, an 11.95 percent increase from the same period last year, according to Investment Commission data. The latest investment data came as the UN Conference on Trade and Development on Tuesday last week issued its World Investment Report, which said that global FDI flows could decrease by up to 40 percent this year, compared with US$1.54 trillion last year. “This shows that despite the effects of trade tensions and technology disputes between the US and China, as well as the effects of