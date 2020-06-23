Ministry launches site for Triple Stimulus Vouchers

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday launched a Web site designed to provide easy access to information about the Triple Stimulus Vouchers.

The Web site, which can be accessed at 3000.gov.tw, provides detailed information about the vouchers in Chinese and English, the ministry said.

Part of the government’s plan to boost the local economy after the COVID-19 outbreak, the vouchers cost NT$1,000 and are worth NT$3,000.

All Taiwanese nationals and foreign spouses with resident certificates are eligible for the vouchers.

The vouchers can be ordered before their release from Wednesday next week to July 7 via the Web site.

The printed vouchers can then be collected from July 15 to July 31 at designated convenience stores by providing a National Health Insurance card, national identification card or resident certificate as proof of eligibility, the ministry said.

The NT$1,000 payment can be made online via the Web site or at the designated convenience stores.

People can also purchase the vouchers directly from any post office from July 15 onward by presenting one of the above-mentioned documents.

Those who want to redeem the vouchers through credit card purchases can set up their cards to do so from Wednesday next week onward through their card issuer.

People who spend NT$3,000 via credit card from July 15 to Dec. 31 would see a NT$2,000 reduction on their credit card bill, the ministry said.

The vouchers can also be redeemed using electronic tickets.

Similar to credit card holders, owners of electronic tickets can link their cards to the program through their card issuers from Wednesday next week.

After spending NT$3,000, they can get back NT$2,000 after swiping their cards at designated convenience stores, the ministry said, adding that notifications would be sent to those eligible via text message.

Lastly, the vouchers can also be redeemed through mobile payments.

Following the same rules as for credit card holders and electronic ticket users, mobile payment users can set up their preferred system online from Wednesday next week.