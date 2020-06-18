Orsted Taiwan unveils first megawatt-sized energy storage system in Changhua

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter, in CHANGHUA





Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源) yesterday unveiled its first megawatt-size energy storage pilot system in Taiwan, located on the Baoshan (寶山) campus of National Changhua University of Education.

The storage system, fully funded by the wind energy developer and built by local power management solutions provider Delta Electronics Co (台達電), cost more than NT$80 million (US$2.7 million), Orsted Taiwan said.

Connected to the national grid run by Taiwan Power Co (台電), the storage system would allow the university to better manage and regulate power usage, Orsted Taiwan said, adding that sensors installed on major electrical equipment would help researchers collect data for analysis.

Orsted Taiwan Ltd’s onshore substations for the Greater Changhua 1 and 2a Offshore Wind Farms are pictured in Changhua County’s Xianxi Township yesterday. Photo: Natasha Li, Taipei Times

The company last year set up an energy research center at the university focused on sources of renewable energy.

“This project will improve our school’s energy efficiency significantly and enable more than 20 extended studies spanning from smart grids, micro-grid technologies, power electronics to strategic management of energy storage systems,” university principal Kuo Yen-kuang (郭艷光) told a news conference on the Baoshan campus.

Kuo said that he wanted the school to be transformed into a “green energy” research hub that fosters talent, adding that the Baoshan campus would serve as an Internet of Things smart grid demonstration zone.

Orsted Taiwan said it is to sponsor a full-time research assistant at the college of engineering to help with research, as well as studies conducted by the university’s professors and students.

The firm said that the construction of onshore substations, as well as an onshore transmission system for its southeast and southwest wind farms off Changhua County, is underway.

Working closely with engineering, procurement and construction company Star Energy Corp (星能), a subsidiary of Taiwan Cogeneration Corp (台灣汽電共生), the project is on target and scheduled to be completed by the end of next year, Orsted Taiwan said.

Orsted’s 900-megawatt wind farms are expected to be integrated with the national grid in 2022.