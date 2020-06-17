HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday unveiled the first made-in-Taiwan 5G smartphone and is to begin taking preorders on July 1.
The company last year released two mid-range smartphones — the HTC U19e and HTC Desire 19+ — as well as a second-generation blockchain mobile phone — the HTC Exodus 1S — which failed to help prop up its flagging sales.
The new HTC U20 5G, powered by Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 765G processor and equipped with five camera lenses, is priced at NT$18,990.
Photo: CNA
While not the cheapest option on the market, the company’s new offering is still aimed at entry to mid-range consumers “who would like to try out 5G technology without breaking the bank,” HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen (陳柏諭) told a news conference at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City.
The smartphone, which was assembled at HTC’s Taoyuan plant, is the “first made-in-Taiwan 5G smartphone in the world,” he added.
The handset is outfitted with a 6.8-inch full high-definition display and comes in two colors: green and white.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
It is expected to be ready to ship by August, Chen said, adding that certain certificates for the device are still awaited.
Seeking to first test the local market, HTC has yet to announce a release a date for the device in overseas markets.
“We are waiting to see how Taiwanese consumers react before expanding to a larger user base,” HTC chief executive officer Yves Maitre said, while hinting that he is looking to negotiate with some “familiar” European mobile phone carriers.
Prior to taking up his position at HTC late last year, Maitre served at French telecom Orange SA as executive vice president of consumer equipment and partnerships.
Maitre refrained from providing a sales target for the HTC U20 5G.
HTC also released an update to its Desire smartphone series, which was launched in 2010.
Priced at NT$8,990, the new HTC Desire 20 Pro is a more affordable option than the HTC U20 5G.
Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, the HTC Desire 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.5-inch full high-definition screen and is also outfitted with five camera lenses.
The smartphone, which is not assembled in Taiwan, would be ready to ship tomorrow, the company said.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled