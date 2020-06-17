HTC unveils the first 5G phone made in Taiwan

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday unveiled the first made-in-Taiwan 5G smartphone and is to begin taking preorders on July 1.

The company last year released two mid-range smartphones — the HTC U19e and HTC Desire 19+ — as well as a second-generation blockchain mobile phone — the HTC Exodus 1S — which failed to help prop up its flagging sales.

The new HTC U20 5G, powered by Qualcomm Inc’s Snapdragon 765G processor and equipped with five camera lenses, is priced at NT$18,990.

Models hold up HTC Corp’s new U20 5G and Desire 20 Pro smartphones at a product launch in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

While not the cheapest option on the market, the company’s new offering is still aimed at entry to mid-range consumers “who would like to try out 5G technology without breaking the bank,” HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen (陳柏諭) told a news conference at the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City.

The smartphone, which was assembled at HTC’s Taoyuan plant, is the “first made-in-Taiwan 5G smartphone in the world,” he added.

The handset is outfitted with a 6.8-inch full high-definition display and comes in two colors: green and white.

HTC Taiwan president Darren Chen, left, and HTC Corp chief executive officer Yves Maitre introduce the company’s new smartphones at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times

It is expected to be ready to ship by August, Chen said, adding that certain certificates for the device are still awaited.

Seeking to first test the local market, HTC has yet to announce a release a date for the device in overseas markets.

“We are waiting to see how Taiwanese consumers react before expanding to a larger user base,” HTC chief executive officer Yves Maitre said, while hinting that he is looking to negotiate with some “familiar” European mobile phone carriers.

Prior to taking up his position at HTC late last year, Maitre served at French telecom Orange SA as executive vice president of consumer equipment and partnerships.

Maitre refrained from providing a sales target for the HTC U20 5G.

HTC also released an update to its Desire smartphone series, which was launched in 2010.

Priced at NT$8,990, the new HTC Desire 20 Pro is a more affordable option than the HTC U20 5G.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 processor, the HTC Desire 20 Pro is equipped with a 6.5-inch full high-definition screen and is also outfitted with five camera lenses.

The smartphone, which is not assembled in Taiwan, would be ready to ship tomorrow, the company said.