Sales across Taiwan’s computer and information technology (IT) services sector are set to surpass NT$400 billion (US$13.47 billion) this year on COVID-19 pandemic-induced demand, the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Department of Statistics said in a report on Monday.
Comprised of the computer programming industry and the IT services industry, which contribute about 75 percent and 25 percent each to total sales, the sector has witnessed steady growth over the past 10 years, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent, the report said.
Driven mainly by sales of software, the sector posted a 7.3 percent annual increase in sales to NT$90.8 billion for last quarter, it said.
That was mostly due to a surge in demand propelled by the coronavirus outbreak, which helped the computer programming industry post a 10.1 percent year-on-year increase in revenue to NT$69.2 billion for last quarter, it said.
Stable demand for 5G technology, cybersecurity, computer and server software, as well as cloud computing architecture, further accentuated the phenomenon, it added.
Meanwhile, the IT services industry posted a slight annual decline of 0.7 percent to NT$21.6 billion for last quarter, as the pandemic slowed traffic on travel agency Web sites, restaurant coupon sites and other similar discount Web sites, the report said.
As demand for computer and IT services continues on an upward trend, sales generated by the sector are likely to reach a new high this year, it said.
In related news, average take-home wages across the computer and IT services sector is higher than the wider services sector, data compiled by the department showed.
The average salary of an employee working in the computer and IT services sector last quarter amounted to NT$65,929, while a services sector employee received a significantly lower salary of NT$44,325, the data showed.
The number of employees working in the computer and IT services sector has been increasing steadily, with a total of 113,544 employees last quarter, almost double the 67,635 workers employed 10 years ago, the data showed.
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Contract chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) yesterday said it would appeal a local district court’s ruling that found it and three employees guilty of stealing and misappropriating trade secrets from Micron Technology Inc’s local units. The Taichung District Court yesterday imposed a NT$100 million (US$3.36 million) penalty against the world’s No. 3 chipmaker, after ending two-and-a-half years of investigations. UMC employees Ho Chien-ting (何建廷), Wang Yong-ming (王永銘) and Rong Le-tien (戎樂天) were found guilty of breaching the Trade Secrets Act (營業秘密法) by leaking sensitive information to Hsinchu-based UMC after leaving Micron, the ruling said. Ho was sentenced to five years and six
TRAVEL EASING: British airliner EasyJet yesterday resumed a small number of mainly domestic flights after it had suspended its services since March 30 China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空) is to offer one direct weekly round-trip flight between Taipei and London next month, the airline announced yesterday. CAL said in a statement that the flights would leave from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Friday and depart for Taipei from Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday during the July 3 to July 31 period. The flights are aimed at helping travelers flying between the two cities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has driven countries across the world to adopt border controls and travel restrictions, resulting in flight cancelations by many airlines. CAL, which operated four weekly Taipei-London
The Chinese BeiDou (北斗) Navigation Satellite System would be complete this month when its final satellite goes into orbit, giving China greater independence from US-owned GPS and heating up competition in a sector long dominated by the US. The idea to develop BeiDou took shape in the 1990s as the military sought to reduce reliance on the GPS run by the US Air Force. When the first BeiDou satellites were launched in 2000, coverage was limited to China. As use of mobile devices expanded, China in 2003 tried to join the Galileo satellite navigation project proposed by the EU, but later pulled