The government last month collected NT$228.3 billion (US$7.67 billion) in tax revenue, down NT$180.2 billion, or 44.1 percent, from a year earlier, the Ministry of Finance said.
The biggest decrease was in corporate income tax revenue, which dropped NT$151.4 billion year-on-year, or 91.4 percent, to NT$14.2 billion, as the government had extended the tax filing deadline to the end of this month from the end of last month due to COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday last week.
For the same reason, personal income tax revenue also fell NT$15.9 billion, or 38.9 percent, to NT$25 billion; property tax revenue decreased NT$4.9 billion, or 10.1 percent; and commodity tax revenue declined NT$3.6 billion, or 22.4 percent, the ministry said.
However, revenue increased NT$3.3 billion, or 40.2 percent, in securities transaction taxes, as local equity markets’ average daily turnover was higher than a year earlier, it said.
In the first five months of the year, cumulative tax revenue fell NT$136.5 billion, or 15.4 percent, from a year earlier to NT$747.9 billion, ministry data showed.
The January-to-May figure accounted for 86.6 percent of the government target for the first five months of this year, as increases in revenues from securities transactions and business and individual income taxes were offset by decreases in revenues from corporate income, property and commodity taxes, the ministry said.
Tax revenue from securities transactions in the first five months rose NT$13.4 billion, or 38.3 percent, year-on-year to NT$48.5 billion as the daily trading turnover on the local bourse averaged NT$192.3 billion over the period, up from NT$136 billion a year earlier, ministry data showed.
Business tax revenue totaled NT$211.1 billion in the first five months, up NT$12.3 billion, or 6.2 percent, from a year earlier, while individual income tax revenue increased NT$6 billion, or 4.5 percent, to NT$140.7 billion from January to last month, the data showed.
So far this year, revenues from entertainment tax and business tax have mainly been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, while growth in revenues from corporate income tax and land value increment tax appears limited due to a high comparison base last year, the ministry said.
The ministry said that it is still optimistic about total tax revenue this year, citing various government measures, including stimulus vouchers, which are expected to boost the economy later this year.
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LIVESTREAMED EVENT: Top officials told shareholders that they were confident about 5G chip market growth, and downplayed fears about clients producing their own chips MediaTek Inc (聯發科) expects revenue in the first half of this year to grow 10 percent year-on-year, thanks to a rapid growth in 5G chip shipments this quarter, chief executive Rick Tsai (蔡力行) said yesterday. The world’s second-biggest handset chip designer said that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Chinese market in the first quarter and the effect is lingering this quarter, but it is confident about expansion of the 5G chip market. The Hsinchu-based company said it entered the market as 5G technology began to thrive globally, and it is capturing early growth opportunities in the technology. “We shipped [5G chips] in the
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were
SALES INTEREST: ‘We are not going to alter our capital spending for this year, nor are we going to revise our revenue growth outlook,’ TSMC chairman Mark Liu said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday left its record capital expenditures plan unchanged for this year as robust client demand for 5-nanometer technology is expected to quickly fill a capacity hole after the US government announced restrictions against supplying Huawei Technologies Co (華為). The world’s biggest contract chipmaker had said that it planned to spend between US$15 billion and US$16 billion this year primarily to expand capacity for advanced 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer technologies, and develop 3-nanometer technology. “It looks like we will see a hole in demand for 5-nanometer capacity this year, but I believe this hole will soon be filled,”