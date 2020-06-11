Honda Motor Co plants in Brazil and India have halted operations as the Japanese automaker battles to recover from a cyberattack that affected several factories worldwide.
The cyberattack at the beginning of this week targeted Honda’s internal servers and spread a virus through the company’s systems, a spokeswoman told reporters yesterday.
Motorcycle plants in India and Brazil were still out of action following the attack, while a four-wheel vehicle plant in Turkey resumed operations yesterday, the spokeswoman said.
The firm was “still investigating details,” she said.
In total, the cyberattack affected 11 Honda plants — including five in the US, local media have reported.
All US plants have resumed operations, the spokeswoman said, declining to elaborate further.
She said the suspension would have only a limited effect on Honda’s business globally.
Global automakers, including Honda, have already been hit hard by a slump in sales because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Honda reported a 25.3 percent fall in net profit from the previous year as sales fell 6 percent to ￥14.9 trillion (US$138 billion) in the fiscal year ending in March.
Gaming giant Nintendo Co has also admitted that hackers have breached 300,000 accounts since early April, gaining access to personal information, such as birthdays and e-mail addresses, but not credit card details.
An initial hack in April compromised 160,000 accounts and a further 140,000 breaches have been discovered since then, the Kyoto-based firm said in a statement released late on Tuesday.
“We deeply apologize for causing trouble and worries to customers,” Nintendo said in its statement, pledging to “enhance security ... to prevent this happening again.”
Hackers broke into Nintendo Network IDs, intended for services on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS, and then migrated to Nintendo Accounts, which can be used for purchases at the company’s official online store.
Fraudulent purchases from hacked Nintendo Accounts represented only a fraction of total sales, the company said, and it vowed to reimburse victims if it had not already done so.
Nintendo has been enjoying a strong showing from its popular Switch console and blockbuster games, including Animal Crossing, with demand fueled by players stuck at home because of the pandemic.
Other industries have seen rising cyberattacks during the outbreak as well.
On Sunday, Singapore Technologies Engineering said that its unit, VT San Antonio Aerospace, has discovered a cybersecurity incident where a group “gained unauthorized access to its IT network and deployed a ransomware attack.”
Last week, ship builder Fincantieri SpA confirmed that servers at its Norwegian unit were infected.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) leafy campus in southern China has been engulfed in a state of emergency since the US Department of Commerce last month banned the sale of any silicon made with US know-how — striking at the heart of its semiconductor apparatus and aspirations in fields from artificial intelligence (AI) to mobile services. People familiar with the matter said that its stockpiles of certain self-designed chips essential to telecom equipment would run out by early next year. Executives scurried between meetings in the days after the latest restrictions, one person who attended the discussions said. However, the company has
LOSING BET: The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has ordered the firm, the only plaintiff not to settle out of court with HP, to turn over all its cash, factories and patents Quanta Storage Inc (廣明光電), a subsidiary of contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦), yesterday said it could not accept a US federal appeals court’s ruling in a price-fixing case, and would continue to appeal. The company was shocked by the US Court of Appeals’ ruling on Friday to turn over essentially all of its assets to HP Inc to satisfy a US$439 million antitrust judgement handed down in January, Quanta Storage president Ho Shih-chih (何世池) told a news conference at the Taipei Exchange. The ruling was ridiculous and the company would file a petition for the case to be reheard
Broadcom Inc, a major Apple Inc supplier, on Thursday suggested that the latest iPhones might be launched later than usual this year. Broadcom chief executive officer Hock Tan (陳福陽) discussed a “major product cycle delay” at a “large North American mobile phone” customer during an earnings conference call with analysts. Tan often refers to Apple this way. This time, the executive said that the delay would mean the bump in wireless revenue experienced by Broadcom will happen one quarter later than usual this year. “We are in,” Tan said, referring Broadcom components in the iPhone. “The question is timing.” “This year, we do not expect
Apple Inc is preparing to announce a shift to its own main processors in Mac computers, replacing chips from Intel Corp, as early as this month at its annual developer conference, people familiar with the plans said. The company is holding its worldwide developers conference the week of June 22. Unveiling the initiative, codenamed Kalamata, at the event would give outside developers time to adjust before new Macs roll out next year, the people said. Since the hardware transition is still months away, the timing of the announcement could change, they added, while asking not to be identified, as they were