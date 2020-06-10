CPC says workers in recruiting scam to be dismissed

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Employees allegedly involved in a company recruiting scam would be dismissed, state-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) said yesterday.

Uncovered earlier this year by the Ministry of Justice’ Agency Against Corruption and the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office, the scam was allegedly orchestrated by a CPC employee surnamed Huang (黃).

Enlisting students at Taiwan’s top universities to pose as test takers, Huang over five years allegedly assisted 29 people in passing the entry exams for state-owned enterprises.

Huang — who is being prosecuted by Kaohsiung authorities along with his accomplices — would be punished according to the company’s human resources regulations, the company said.

Employees who used the scheme to bypass the entry exam would have their contracts terminated, it said, citing rules stipulated on its exam prospectus.

Anyone who sought help from exam proxies would be prohibited from retaking the exam for five years, it said.

To maintain the fairness of its recruiting system, CPC said that it is enforcing stricter identity controls at exams and assessing the performance of new employees.

State-run Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) said that it is taking similar moves.

“While only one of our employees is under investigation for cheating on the entry exam, we are taking the matter seriously,” Taipower spokesperson Hsu Tsao-hua (徐造華) told the Taipei Times by telephone.

The employee under investigation, who worked as a field technician, came under suspicion in April, Hsu said.

Taipower employees found to have passed the entry exam by using a proxy would be terminated, he said, adding that the company has added measures to the recruitment process to prevent such fraudulent activities.

China Steel Corp (CSC, 中鋼) is also threatening to terminate employees who used proxies to take the entry exam.

Charges in a similar case in 2017 were dropped despite its efforts, but it would like the laws to be amended to bring such cases to justice, CSC said.