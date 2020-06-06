Exports last month likely remained negative with a 2 percent decline from the same period a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic hurt non-tech sectors, despite gains in tech product shipments, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said yesterday.
The forecast was better than the market consensus of a 4.8 percent drop and the Ministry of Finance’s prediction of a 4 to 6 percent retreat.
The ministry is to release trade data for last month on Monday.
Whatever the final figures, all projections suggest further deterioration from April’s 1.3 percent decline, as the global economy continued to reel from the effects of the pandemic.
ANZ said it expects imports to fare better with a 0.5 percent increase from a year earlier, giving Taiwan a trade balance of US$3.8 billion.
Export volume is larger than for imports, it said.
Global lockdowns to combat the virus have reduced travel and the flow of goods, but Taiwan’s tech companies have benefited from a surge in demand for data centers, laptops, tablets and other devices used in remote learning and work-from-home arrangements.
In addition, tech firms continue to thrive on 5G deployment by global technology titans.
Export orders, an indicator of activity in one to three months, increased 2.3 percent year-on-year to US$38.53 billion last month, thanks to robust demand for information and communications technology products, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs, which had forecast a retreat.
Front-loading of orders among Chinese customers likely accounted for the strong performance, ANZ said.
China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為) is reportedly stockpiling high-performance chips to ward off supply disruptions after Washington imposed new restrictions on it for such purchases involving US equipment and technology.
The pandemic’s effects and order front-loading have rendered traditional seasonality a less reliable guide for predicting manufacturing activity.
However, weakness in traditional sectors — such as manufacturers of raw materials — could weigh on overall exports, ANZ said.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the