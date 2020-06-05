US President Donald Trump’s administration has selected five companies, including Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca PLC and Pfizer Inc, as the most likely candidates to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing senior officials.
The other companies are Johnson & Johnson (J&J) and Merck & Co Inc, according to the paper.
The selected companies would have access to additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support, the New York Times reported.
There is no approved vaccine for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The report did not mention potential vaccines from French drugmaker Sanofi SA, Novavax Inc and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc — among the more than 100 vaccines in development globally.
The announcement of the decision would be made at the White House in the next few weeks, the report said.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We cannot comment on information that is market-moving,” a US Department of Health and Human Services official said.
The companies on the list are the farthest along in developing a vaccine and have significant manufacturing capacity.
The US is planning massive clinical trials involving 100,000 to 150,000 volunteers in total, with the goal of delivering an effective vaccine by the end of this year.
To make that deadline, the government aims to start mid-stage testing next month.
The first two vaccines to start mid-stage trials would likely be from Moderna and the AstraZeneca with Oxford University combination, US National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said in an interview last month.
He said he expected vaccine candidates from J&J and Merck to eventually join the trial effort.
US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci on Tuesday said that he hoped to have “a couple hundred million doses” by the start of next year, CNN reported.
Separately, Germany and three other EU states are forging a new alliance aimed at securing access to coronavirus vaccines, once developed, and making sure they are distributed fairly around the world, business daily Handelsblatt reported.
Handelsblatt quoted German Minister of Health Jens Spahn and his colleagues from France, Italy and the Netherlands as writing in a letter to the EU Commission that it had seen access to vaccines as “one of the most urgent issues that the European Union has to address at present.”
Therefore, a core group of member states had joined up to “achieve the fastest and best possible outcome in negotiations with key players in the pharmaceutical industry.”
The four, acting on Berlin’s initiative, want to prevent the EU from losing out to the US and China in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, the paper reported.
Efforts by Trump to gain first access to vaccine candidates in return for billions of US dollars invested in pharmaceutical companies are viewed with suspicion in Europe, Handelsblatt added.
The US has secured almost a third of the first 1 billion doses planned for AstraZeneca’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine by pledging up to US$1.2 billion, as world powers scramble for medicines to get their economies back to work.
Handelsblatt cited government sources as saying that Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands were talking to several pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, about government research funds and purchase guarantees.
Europe must build up a “market power” in order to survive in the struggle for vaccines, Handelsblatt cited government sources in Berlin as saying.
The four were also talking to Britain, Norway, Singapore and Japan about possible cooperation.
From the customer’s perspective, car rental is a straightforward business. The only uncertainty is whether the hire company will charge you for the scratch they discover when you hand back the vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc’s bankruptcy protection filing on Friday last week was a reminder that today even the simplest business models are underpinned by a lot more financial complexity than meets the eye. The proximate cause of Hertz’s demise was of course the sudden collapse in bookings caused by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The company’s monthly revenue last month fell 73 percent year-on-year, a shortfall that even the most resilient
Uber Technologies Inc, Lyft Inc and Airbnb Inc have slashed thousands of jobs. Salesforce.com Inc and Visa Inc are letting employees work remotely for months; Twitter Inc and Square Inc are allowing them to do so for good. For the companies’ hometown of San Francisco, the moves are early signs of a dire blow. In a city with a long history of booms, busts and natural calamities, the COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly upended nearly a decade of prosperity. While municipalities across the US are grappling with economic fallout from the virus, San Francisco stands to take a deeper hit given its high
BULK PURCHASE: The French chain and Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International reached a deal covering 224 stores, which is expected to be finalized by year’s end Carrefour SA yesterday announced it would acquire Wellcome Taiwan Co (惠康百貨) for 97 million euros (US$108.33 million), and bring all the Wellcome supermarkets (頂好超市) and Jasons Market Place stores nationwide under its banner within 12 months of the deal closing. The France-based hypermarket chain reached an agreement with Hong Kong-based Dairy Farm International Holdings (牛奶國際控股), the pan-Asian retailer that launched Wellcome Taiwan in 1987. The transaction involves 199 Wellcome supermarkets, which have average sales areas of 420m2 and 25 high-end Jasons Market Place stores, which have an average sales area of 820m2, as well as a warehouse in Taoyuan, Carrefour Taiwan (家樂福)
‘ONE-STOP SHOP’: A Miaoli official said that the factory in the Jhunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park would create more than 1,000 jobs and boost prosperity A new high-end IC packaging and testing plant planned by contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in Miaoli County is expected to start operations in the middle of next year, Miaoli County Commissioner Hsu Yao-chang (徐耀昌) said. Hsu wrote on Facebook that TSMC, the world’s largest pure wafer foundry operator, would invest NT$303.2 billion (US$10.1 billion) to build the plant, the largest-ever single investment in Taiwan. However, TSMC declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal, while a company board meeting on May 12 approved a spending plan worth NT$168.2 billion as part of its investment plans. Construction of the