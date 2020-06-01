Domestic gasoline and diesel prices are to increase by NT$0.3 per liter this week to reflect higher international crude oil prices, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.
That marks the fifth consecutive week of hikes. A week earlier, prices of gasoline and diesel increased NT$0.5 and NT$0.8 per liter respectively.
After the adjustments, prices at CPC gas stations are to rise to NT$19.9, NT$21.4 and NT$23.4 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while premium diesel is to increase to NT$17.4 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.
Global crude oil prices continued to increase last week due to the implementation of agreements to cut production by major oil-producing countries in the Middle East, while the COVID-19 outbreak has shown signs of easing, CPC said.
As a result, the average cost of its crude oil per barrel rose to US$34.07, from US$33.26 the previous week, CPC said.
After factoring in the depreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, which was down NT$0.064 against the US dollar last week, fuel prices would rise by 2.12 percent this week, it said.
Formosa’s prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded are to rise to NT$19.9, NT$21.3 and NT$23.4 per liter respectively, with premium diesel increasing to NT$17.2 per liter, the company said.
International oil prices also rose last week after several countries gradually lifted COVID-19 restrictions, despite uncertainties such as rising US-China tensions and Russia’s plan to ease production cuts this month, Formosa said.
The new prices are to take effect today, the companies said.
