German automaker Volkswagen AG (VW) yesterday said that it has agreed to invest 2.1 billion euros (US$2.59 billion) in two separate Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) players, upping its bet on the world’s biggest auto market as international rivals seek to muscle in.
VW said that it would invest 1 billion euros to take a 50 percent stake in the state-owned parent of Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group (JAC Motors, 安徽江淮汽車集團), also raising its stake in an existing EV joint venture with JAC Motors to 75 percent from 50 percent.
The joint venture would launch five more electric models by 2025 and establish a vehicle manufacturing base, VW said.
The German giant aims to sell 1.5 million new energy vehicles (NEV) — including battery EVs, as well as plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles — a year in China by 2025.
In a separate transaction, VW said that it would pay 1.1 billion euros to acquire 26.5 percent of Guoxuan High-tech Co Ltd (固特高科技有限公司), a maker of EV batteries, becoming its biggest shareholder.
Guoxuan — based in Hefei, China, like JAC Motors — would supply batteries to its EV models in China, VW said.
The deals come as global rivals such as US EV maker Tesla Inc seek to make inroads in the Chinese vehicle market. Tesla last year became the first foreign automaker to wholly own a vehicle plant in China.
China has set a target of 25 percent of 2025 annual vehicle sales to be made up of NEVs. More than 25 million vehicles were sold in China last year.
Yesterday’s moves also make VW the latest foreign automaker to increase ownership of operations in China since the government started to relax rules in 2018, with German peer BMW AG quick to take control of its main local venture.
VW also has ventures with state-owned China FAW Group Co Ltd (一汽富維) and SAIC Motor Corp Ltd (上海汽車).
Shares in both JAC Motors and Guoxuan yesterday morning climbed their maximum daily limit of 10 percent in Shanghai trading.
STAYING AHEAD: Fitch said that TSMC remains technologically ahead of others, but Samsung is building a new chip fab, while China is investing in its domestic industry As escalating US-China tensions and COVID-19-related production disruptions force US technology supply chains to transform, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) US$12 billion chip fabrication plant in Arizona would be key to spurring greater US production of core semiconductor components, Fitch Ratings said. “We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing,” Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday. “By working with TSMC, US chipmakers will not face the financial burden of incremental investment
DIVERSIFICATION: Although COVID-19 would push more companies to produce in emerging markets, DBS said that it was unlikely that firms would totally leave China Geopolitical tensions and supply disruptions are expected to accelerate the migration of manufacturing out of China, as concerns about the risk of production concentrated in one country increase, S&P Global Ratings said. Although its economic expansion might be weaker than previous levels due to the accelerated relocation of manufacturing, China’s economic growth would still be stronger than that of most other economies, the ratings agency said. “While absolute growth rates will moderate, we believe China’s economic performance will continue to be a key sovereign credit support,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Tan Kim Eng (陳錦榮) said in a statement on Thursday. “Its growth
Taiwan’s corporate landscape has changed significantly over the past 20 years, with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) replacing Formosa Plastics Corp (台塑) as the revenue leader, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC, 台積電) has emerged as the most profitable firm, a survey of Taiwan’s 50 largest companies published on Tuesday last week showed. The Chinese-language CommonWealth Magazine survey ranked Taiwan’s 50 largest companies based on their revenue last year, and compared them with the results of a similar survey it conducted in 2000. Only 33 companies on the original list remained in this year’s rankings, the survey found, following two
GEOPOLITICAL RISKS: Beijing announced plans to strengthen ‘enforcement’ in Hong Kong, sparking losses across Asia led by the Hang Seng’s 5.6 percent plunge Local shares on Friday ended sharply lower amid renewed tensions between the US and China over Chinese telecommunications equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (華為) and China’s plan to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong. The TAIEX on Friday finished down 197.16, or 1.79 percent, at 10,811.15 on turnover of NT$177.183 billion (US$5.9 billion), almost flat from a close of 10,814.92 on May 15. The market was down across all major sectors, in particular electronics shares, which finished down 1.99 percent from Thursday’s close. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest wafer foundry and a chip supplier