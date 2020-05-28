World Business Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Industrial profit drop slows

The fall in profits of industrial enterprises last month narrowed from March, as the nation’s economy gradually recovered from a COVID-19-induced slump. Industrial profits last month dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier, National Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. That was much smaller than the almost 35 percent drop in March. Profits contracted 27.4 percent in the first four months of this year and were down 46 percent at state-owned enterprises and 17.2 percent at private companies.

FRANCE

Caution about recovery

Economic activity is making a clear if cautious recovery after lockdown measures were relaxed earlier this month, but the nation is still heading for about 20 percent contraction this quarter, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said yesterday. That would be “the severest recession since the creation of the national accounts in 1948,” it said, adding that the forecast should be considered with caution given uncertainty about the pace of economic recovery in the coming weeks. The nation’s GDP fell 5.8 percent in the first quarter.

RETAIL

UK grocery sales rise 14.3%

UK grocery sales rose 14.3 percent in the 12 weeks to Sunday last week, the fastest rate since comparable records began in 1994, as Britons adapted to a national lockdown, data from market researcher Kantar showed yesterday. Of Britain’s big four grocers, industry leader Tesco PLC was the best performer with sales up 12.7 percent, closely followed by No. 2 player Sainsbury’s PLC with a 12.5 percent increase. No. 4 Morrisons Supermarkets PLC’s sales rose 9.8 percent, while Walmart Inc-owned Asda Stores Ltd was the laggard with a 6.5 percent increase.

TRANSPORTATION

Amazon in talks to buy Zoox

Amazon.com Inc is in talks to buy robo-taxi start-up Zoox, accelerating its efforts in self-driving vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. Amazon and Zoox are in advanced negotiations of a deal that would value the start-up at less than the US$3.2 billion it was estimated to be worth in a funding round two years ago, the newspaper said, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. The takeover talks could yet break down, it added.

HEALTH

Buyer to expand gym chain

A consortium that acquired Anytime Fitness Inc’s business in Asia is betting that people would flock to gyms when they reopen to boost their immunity from the novel coronavirus. Inspire Brands Asia acquired the master franchise for Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Southeast Asia, where Anytime Fitness has more than 250 gyms. The consortium expects to double the number of its gyms to more than 500 in the next three years, CEO Luke Guanlao said in an interview. He did not disclose the purchase price.

INVESTMENT

KKR to invest in data center

KKR & Co Inc yesterday said that it would put US$1 billion into a new data center venture in Europe, as private equity firms chase returns in the growing market for digital infrastructure assets. The investment firm is teaming up with industry veteran Franek Sodzawiczny to launch Global Technical Realty, which is to develop and build data centers for large technology companies in Europe, it said in a news release, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.