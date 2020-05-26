Shin Kong Financial Holding Co (新光金控) plans to raise the capital of its insurance unit by NT$3.3 billion (US$109.72 million) to bolster the unit’s financial strength, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) on Friday.
The company’s board of directors has approved a plan to buy 183.33 million common shares issued by Shin Kong Life Insurance Co (新光人壽) at NT$18 each, the filing said.
Shin Kong Financial expects the cash injection to increase the insurance unit’s risk-based capital ratio by 13 to 20 percentage points to address the implementation of new International Financial Reporting Standards, it said.
Shin Kong Life’s equity-to-asset ratio fell to 2.33 percent as of the end of March, and it was one of the four life insurers closely monitored by the Financial Supervisory Commission, as the regulator hopes life insures will maintain equity-to-asset ratios of above 3 percent.
The equity-to-asset ratio is a measure of solvency, calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity by the total assets of a company. The higher the ratio, the less leveraged a company is, meaning that a larger percentage of its assets are owned by the company and its investors.
Shin Kong Life said its ratio last month climbed above 4 percent as global equity markets recovered.
Separately on Friday, Shin Kong Life’s board of directors approved a proposal to increase its investment in affiliated Dingcheng Life Insurance Co (鼎誠人壽) by 187.5 million yuan (US$26.27 million), it said in a filing with the TWSE.
Shin Kong Life holds a 25 percent stake in the Chinese insurer, with an investment of NT$1.38 billion.
Dingcheng Life said it plans to raise 750 million yuan in the near term.
Dingcheng Life, formerly known as Shin Kong-HNA Life Insurance Co Ltd (新光海航人壽), was a 50-50 joint venture established by Shin Kong Life and HNA Group Co Ltd (海航集團) in 2009.
In 2018, Shin Kong Life sold a 25 percent stake in Dingcheng Life to two Chinese companies as part of the Chinese insurer’s restructuring plan, company data showed.
TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations. Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release. Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year. “Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers
‘ACCORDING TO PLAN’: A company official said that it has set up production sites worldwide to provide services and that its Wisconsin project was going smoothly Hon Hai Precision Industry Co’s (鴻海精密) smart manufacturing center in Wisconsin would begin trial manufacturing in the middle of this year, the company said yesterday, adding that it plans to build a research institute to develop key technologies to support growth over the next five years. Hon Hai, known internationally as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), said in an annual report submitted to the Taiwan Stock Exchange that its planned Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology would conduct research into artificial intelligence, next-generation communications, quantum computing, cybersecurity and nano semiconductors in Taiwan. Hon Hai is to make products at the center
US-CHINA TENSIONS: The company said that it supplies self-designed chips to the Chinese company and, as such, is not affected by the latest US export restrictions Macronix International Co (旺宏電子) said it does not expect its shipments of memory chips to Huawei Technologies Co (華為) to be affected by the latest US export restrictions on the Chinese tech giant. “As long as the company [Huawei] places orders, we will ship [chips], unless the [Taiwanese] government restricts all Taiwanese companies from shipping” to Huawei, Macronix chairman and chief executive officer Miin Wu (吳敏求) said on Monday in Hsinchu. The US Department of Commerce on Friday took a further step to block chip supplies from non-US companies to Huawei by requiring foreign semiconductor makers to get US government permission before
E Ink Holdings Inc (元太科技), the world’s sole supplier of e-paper displays for e-readers and shelf labels, posted its best quarterly net profit for the first quarter in nine years amid increased demand during a traditionally slow season. Net profit soared 80 percent to NT$787 million (US$26.23 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with NT$438 million a year earlier. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.69, up from NT$0.39. E Ink posted lower royalty income of NT$371.23 million last quarter from NT$448.74 million a year earlier, a company financial statement showed. E Ink said that it expects royalty income to