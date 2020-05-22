Samsung Electronics Co has begun building a cutting-edge chip production line intended to help it take on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) in the business of making chips for external clients.
South Korea’s largest company said it has started construction on a 5-nanometer (nm) fabrication facility in Pyeongtaek dedicated to its made-to-order foundry business, an arena TSMC dominates.
Based on the extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process, Samsung expects the fab’s output to go toward applications from 5G networking to high-performance computing from the second half of next year, it said in a statement yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Samsung, the world’s largest maker of computer memory, smartphones and displays last year, outlined its aim of spending US$116 billion to compete with TSMC and Intel Corp in contract chipmaking, supplying customers such as Qualcomm Inc or Nvidia Corp.
Its announcement coincided with the announcement of restrictions on the sale of semiconductors made with US equipment to China’s Huawei Technologies Co (華為), a constraint that threatens more than one-10th of TSMC’s business.
“This will enable us to break new ground while driving robust growth for Samsung’s foundry business,” ES Jung, head of the contract chipmaking division, said in a statement.
Samsung first unveiled its expansion blueprint in April last year, outlining at the time its goal of hiring thousands and ramping up investment in logic chips in the years leading up to 2030.
That initiative arose as sales of smartphones and consumer electronics plateaued and competition from Chinese rivals depressed margins.
EUV is the latest and most advanced chipmaking method, requiring machines costing tens of millions of US dollars, and delivering better precision and performance in the chips it produces.
TSMC and Samsung, through its spending plan, are the leaders in developing that process and expanding into 5nm and smaller manufacturing nodes.
Before the COVID-19 outbreak, Samsung had begun collaborating with major clients on designing and manufacturing custom chips and that work was already starting to add to its revenue, a Samsung executive has said.
Its newest fab in Pyeongtaek joins another 5-nanometer facility in Hwaseong that is to begin production in the second half of this year.
REGIONAL HUB: Aside from supplying Taiwan, the firm said its Taichung facility would also serve Japan, South Korea and other Asian markets Wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (SGRE) yesterday said it plans to expand its production capacity in Taiwan to deliver turbines for the Hai Long 2 wind farm while aiming to capture growing market opportunities in Asia. After inking a preferred supplier agreement last year with the Hai Long offshore wind farm project (海龍離岸風電計畫), developed by Canada’s Northland Power Inc and Singapore’s Yushan Energy Pte (玉山能源), SGRE is to supply wind turbines for the latter’s 300 megawatt (MW) wind farm 50km off the coast of Changhua County. Abiding by local content rules, the company is partnering with local suppliers, including
OPTIMISM: While consumer product sales are expected to slide this quarter, other segments, such as enterprise products and components, should rise, the company said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), Apple Inc’s leading iPhone assembler, yesterday reported that first-quarter net profit plunged 89.49 percent from a year earlier to NT$2.08 billion (US$69.45 million) amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. This translated into earnings per share of NT$0.15, its lowest quarterly figure since the financial crisis of 2008. Blaming dwindling market demand as well as production disruptions in China, which accounts for about 70 percent of its operations, Hon Hai posted heavy operating expenses of NT$37.29 billion, including NT$10 billion in epidemic prevention costs. Gross margin slid to 4.5 percent last quarter from 5.53 percent in the
StarLux Airlines Co (星宇航空) plans to resume operations next month by offering three flights from Taiwan to Macau each week and one weekly flight to Penang, Malaysia, citing easing conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The start-up airline, which on Jan. 23 began operations by providing daily flights from Taiwan to Macau, Penang and Da Nang, Vietnam, canceled most of its flights in February and suspended operations completely in the middle of March as the novel coronavirus spread. “As the pandemic has been gradually contained in Taiwan, we decided to reopen [services] phase by phase, starting with a few flights and likely increasing
STAYING AHEAD: TSMC’s planned 5 nanometer US plant would not start producing chips until 2024, when its Taiwan-based plant would be making 2 nanometer chips Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) plan to build an advanced wafer foundry in Arizona would not undercut its technological edge in Taiwan, economists said. “When the planned Arizona plant using the 5 nanometer process starts production in 2024, TSMC will have advanced to the 2 nanometer process [in Taiwan],” Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) research fellow Arisa Liu (劉佩真) said. “Even if the US has the plant run by TSMC, Taiwan is expected to remain competitive as the Taiwanese semiconductor sector will own advanced technologies,” Liu said. On Friday, TSMC announced plans to invest US$12 billion to build the 5