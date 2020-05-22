TV and online retailer Momo.com Inc (富邦媒體) yesterday said it has set up a new logistics subsidiary, Fu Sheng Logistics Co (富昇物流), to oversee the company’s extensive shipping operations.
Leveraging Momo’s 23 satellite warehouses and distribution centers nationwide, Fu Sheng will be in charge of executing the retailer’s same-day shipment plan for deliveries in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, Momo said in a press release.
Seeking to further shorten its supply chain, the company is to set up another seven satellite warehouses and distribution centers by the end of the year.
Photo: CNA
“Fu Sheng has a fleet of 200 couriers and more than 100 vehicles for transport to ensure delivery in a short time,” a Momo official surnamed Wu (吳) told the Taipei Times by telephone, adding that the company plans to further expand in scale next year.
“The ultimate goal will be to deliver orders to all of our clients within three hours [of purchase],” the official said, without providing an exact timeline.
Taipei-based consumers that shop on Momo’s e-commerce platform already enjoy this service, Momo president Lin Chi-feng (林啟峰) said earlier this year.
The company’s aim to provide speedy delivery is crucial to achieving its ambition to penetrate the fresh produce and frozen foods’ market.
To improve shipping efficiency, the company has combined data analysis with digital mapping systems that help track items and ensure deliveries, it said.
Fu Sheng has also installed GPS trackers on its vehicles to monitor risks and collect data relevant to shipments, it said.
Buoyed by heavy online traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Momo saw revenue last quarter increase 28.7 percent year-on-year, outperforming the wider local retail sector, which contracted 0.6 percent during the same period.
Momo shares climbed 4.18 percent to close at NT$548 yesterday in Taipei trading, outpacing the TAIEX’s 0.92 percent rise.
