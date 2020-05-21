TAMC board signs off on appointment of Shih as chairman

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The board of state-run Taiwan Asset Management Corp (TAMC, 台灣金聯) yesterday approved the appointment of former vice premier Shih Jun-ji (施俊吉) as its chairman, a position that has been vacant for 18 months.

Shih said that he would give reasons for his latest change of position after he puts TAMC on the right track.

The company’s helm has been vacant since former minister of labor Lin Mei-chu (林美珠) resigned in December 2018.

Taiwan Asset Management Corp president and acting chairman Kuo Wen-jin, left, hands over the firm’s official seal to former vice premier Shih Jun-ji, right, at a handover ceremony witnessed by Taiwan Business Bank chairman Huang Bor-yi in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Asset Management Corp

Lin quit one day after she was sworn in, bowing to criticism about favoritism from opposition parties.

Lin is a cousin of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

Shih, 65, was tapped by the Executive Yuan to head the company, of which the government controls a stake of more than 80 percent.

TAMC, the nation’s largest bad-loan operator, has been expanding into property management and real-estate construction as the nation’s pool of bad loans diminishes.

Shih expressed gratitude to TAMC president Kuo Wen-jin (郭文進), who had to double as acting chairman in the interim.

Shih, who holds a doctorate in economics, has served as chairman of the Taiwan Stock Exchange and a minister without portfolio, as well as a member of the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Fair Trade Commission.

“The local bourse rallied to more than 10,000 points under my stewardship, lending support to my credentials, Shih said, asking colleagues to wait and see his achievements.