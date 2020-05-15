State-run Taiwan Cooperative Financial Holding Co (TCFH, 合庫金控) yesterday said that it stands by its goal to pursue stable profit growth this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted central banks to aggressively cut interest rates.
“The rate cuts at home and abroad would drag the net interest margin by 10 basis points,” Taiwan Cooperative Financial president Chen Mei-tsu (陳美足) told investors in a webcast.
The net interest margin was 1.03 percent at the end of last quarter, 3 basis points lower than three months earlier, while interest spread fell 6.8 basis points to 1.359 percent, company data showed.
The local market has not fully assimilated the central bank’s March 19 rate cut of 25 basis points, Chen said.
The US Federal Reserve in March cut rates twice to a range of 0 to 0.25 percent in a drastic move to avert a credit crunch after Washington shut its borders and most states closed nonessential businesses, putting tens of millions of people out of work.
Taiwan Cooperative Financial said that it remains confident of loan growth of 3 percent this year, driven by companies shifting production back to Taiwan from China, which would require them to take out loans and acquire industrial property.
Land financing rose 8.5 percent year-on-year in the first three months of this year, while mortgage operations added 2.7 percent, said the company, one of Taiwan’s largest real-estate loan operators.
The pandemic is temporarily slowing property purchases, which might regain traction once infections slow. Taiwan has not reported new confirmed cases in the past week.
Taiwan Cooperative Financial aims to tap businesses linked to the nation’s fast-aging population, raising their contribution from reverse mortgages, trust fees and wealth management to 15 percent of overall income.
The company posted NT$4.1 billion (US$136.9 million) in net profit last quarter, a 0.96 percent increase from a year earlier, but outperforming other state-run peers.
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
SPENDING BIG: More than 450 companies have pledged to invest nearly NT$1 trillion in the nation under a government incentive program, while another 56 are in line to invest Taiwan has become a leader in the global supply chain, as an increasing number of its overseas companies have been investing more funds at home, economists said on Saturday. Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台灣經濟研究院) president Chang Chien-yi (張建一) said that the government’s incentive programs for Taiwanese investors, launched last year, have attracted many top-tier Taiwanese manufacturers to return. In their wake, second and third-tier industries have also returned, helping the nation reshape its production structure, Chang said. “The move by these Taiwanese investors to come home has helped Taiwan assume the position of commander, or the brain, of the global supply
US President Donald Trump’s administration is in talks with semiconductor companies about building chip factories in the US, the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday. The Trump administration has held talks with Intel Corp and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the newspaper reported, citing sources and a correspondence viewed by the Journal. TSMC has been talking with the US departments of commerce and defense and with Apple Inc, one of its largest customers, about building a chip factory in the US, the report added. Certain US officials are also looking at helping South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co, which has a chip factory in
MONITOR TECHNOLOGIES: The plan has been listed as a major project by Apple and it has dispatched an R&D team to facilitate the investment, a report said Apple Inc is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan (龍潭) section of Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Hsinchu Science Park Bureau said yesterday. The administration on Feb. 18 approved a plan by Apple’s Taiwan branch to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the US firm has its existing operations, according to company registration data obtained by the Central News Agency. Chang Shih-chang (張世昌), a former executive at TPO Displays Corp (統寶光電), is expected to take charge of the new Apple plant. TPO Displays was acquired by panel maker Innolux Corp (群創光電)