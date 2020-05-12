New Zealand media giant offers NZ$1 for rival Stuff

AFP, WELLINGTON





New Zealand media giant NZME yesterday launched a symbolic NZ$1 (US$0.61) takeover bid for rival Stuff Ltd in the latest effort to consolidate the country’s news industry during the coronavirus-induced downturn.

However, Stuff’s Australian owner, Nine Entertainment Co, swiftly rebuffed the offer in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

“Whilst Nine confirms that it has had discussions with NZME regarding the acquisition of Stuff, Nine has notified NZME that it has terminated further engagement with NZME,” it said.

The offices of media company Stuff are pictured in central Auckland yesterday. Photo: New Zealand Herald via AP

The bid reflected the difficulties facing the media in New Zealand, where the effects of COVID-19 have slashed revenues in a sector already struggling against the might of global Internet giants such as Facebook Inc and Google.

“NZME’s proposed acquisition of Stuff is important to the continued operation of a robust fourth estate and plurality of voice in this country,” NZME said in a statement.

NZME owns the New Zealand Herald and a string of radio stations, while its Australian-owned target operates the country’s most popular news Web site, stuff.co.nz, and newspapers such as Wellington’s the Dominion Post and Christchurch’s the Press.

The New Zealand Commerce Commission in 2017 rejected a merger proposal from the companies.

At the time, the watchdog said the plan would create a giant that would dominate New Zealand’s print and online news, presenting a “meaningful” risk to democracy.

NZME argued in Monday’s statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that its proposed takeover “will not substantially lessen competition in any market.”

“The New Zealand media sector is too small for the current number of quality participants and consolidation is urgent in the face of dramatically declining advertising revenue and current general economic conditions,” it said.

NZME last month announced 200 job cuts as a result of the virus-induced downturn.

Stuff and NZME have both asked staff to take pay cuts.

German magazine giant Bauer Media Group last month closed its New Zealand titles and cut 237 jobs, citing the “severe economic impact” of the pandemic.