Taiwan ranks as No. 3 best place to invest: survey

By Natasha Li / Staff reporter





Taiwan has become the third-best investment destination after it moved up a place in a global ranking, according to a triannual report by US-based Business Environment Risk Intelligence SA (BERI), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.

Taiwan scored a profit opportunity recommendation (POR) — a gauge BERI uses to evaluate a nation as an investment destination — of 61 in the report, which recommended that investors increase holdings on the local equity market, the ministry said in a statement.

BERI uses three main indicators to assess investment risk: operating conditions (operations risk), political risk and foreign exchange and external accounts position (remittance and repatriation factor) risk.

Switzerland and Norway topped the list with a POR of 71 and 62 respectively in the survey of 50 nations, which is issued in April, August and December.

In Asia, Taiwan remained the No. 1 investment destination, ahead of Singapore and South Korea, which were both given a POR of 58, the ministry said.

Japan ranked 11th on the list with a POR of 54, while Malaysia and Indonesia ranked 14th and 18th with a POR of 50 and 48 respectively, BERI data showed.

India and Vietnam tied for 20th with PORs of 47.

With a POR of 45, China ranked 23rd on the list, and the Philippines ranked 26th with a POR of 43.

Taiwan is expected to retain its ranking until 2025 with a higher POR of 67, the ministry said, citing the report’s forecast.