The average monthly take-home wage in March increased 1.56 percent from a year earlier to NT$42,309 (US$1,417), but restaurants, hotels and tourism-related companies cut payrolls to cope with sluggish business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.
The latest wage data represented a 0.01 percent decrease from a month earlier, which bucked the seasonal trend for the first time in nearly 40 years, the agency said.
“March’s wages are surprisingly lower than those in February for the first time since 1981,” DGBAS Deputy Director Chen Hui-hsin (陳惠欣) told a news briefing in Taipei.
Chen attributed the change to the pandemic, which has diminished business for restaurants, hotels, travel agencies, retailers and transportation service providers.
In March, 19,000 jobs were lost compared with February, another seasonal twist not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008, Chen said.
Wage data for last month might look worse, as more firms introduced furloughs and pay cuts to make ends meet, Chen said.
As of Friday, 1,047 companies had furloughed 19,000 employees, mostly concentrated in service-oriented businesses and some machinery suppliers, Ministry of Labor data showed.
Take-home pay fell 3.67 percent for employees at travel agencies and shrank 2.99 percent at airlines, while restaurant and hotel workers reported pay reductions of 1.62 percent, the DGBAS report showed.
Machinery makers lowered wages by 1.22 percent and retailers posted a 1 percent drop, it said.
Still, take-home wages edged up from a year earlier because a sizable number of firms, especially in finance, in January increased pay for employees after the nation’s economy showed signs of recovery in the second half of last year, the agency said.
However, the pace of the increase is the slowest since May 2017.
State-run financial institutions have supported the government’s upward revisions of basic wages, the DGBAS said.
Total monthly wages — including overtime pay and bonuses — grew 2.84 percent year-on-year to NT$47,750 in March, it said.
Overall working hours stood at 174.6 hours, an increase of 9.1 hours from a year earlier as there were more working days this year.
For the first quarter, take-home pay increased 1.92 percent to NT$42,329 per month, while total wages climbed 0.82 percent to NT$65,497.
The rates of increase were 1.38 percent and 0.28 percent respectively after factoring in inflation, the agency said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue