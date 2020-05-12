Combined sales across the computer and information technology (IT) service sector last quarter hit a record of NT$90.8 billion (US$3.04 billion), increasing 7.3 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
“The COVID-19 pandemic played an important role in driving market demand for the computer and IT service sector last quarter, which was especially visible within the computer programming industry,” Department of Statistics Director-General Wang Shu-chuan (王淑娟) told the Taipei Times by telephone.
The computer programming industry last quarter posted a 10.1 percent increase in sales to NT$69.2 billion thanks to heavy demand for software, which was tied to continuous growth in the production and export of servers, and network and communication devices, Wang said.
“The pandemic has forced many people to work from home, which has propelled companies to install network infrastructure or re-enforce existing ones through cybersecurity systems,” she said, adding that steady deployment of 5G technologies has also contributed to the industry’s growth.
In the first quarter, exports of electronics, and networking and communication devices increased 20 percent and 7.9 percent respectively year-on-year, the ministry said, citing data from the Bureau of Foreign Trade.
Although the spread of COVID-19 has benefited the computer and IT service sector, it adversely affected the technical support and professional service sector, which posted its steepest decline in more than 10 years.
Sales in the sector decreased 5 percent year-on-year to NT$69.1 billion amid waning market demand, the ministry said.
“It was bound to suffer due to its very nature, as companies have either pushed back plans or canceled activities,” Wang said.
In particular, the photography industry was the worst hit, with its sales falling 12.7 percent year-on-year to NT$1.27 billion, she said.
The advertising and market research industry, which contributed to about 50 percent of the technical support and professional service sector’s overall revenue, also faced a heavy setback, with its sales contracting 8.2 percent to NT$32.1 billion, ministry data showed.
Within the same sector, the management and consulting industry posted a 1.1 percent increase in sales to NT$18.3 billion due to growing corporate interest in renewable energies, Wang said.
Rental sector sales rose 7.5 percent year-on-year to NT$35.3 billion as the transportation rental industry posted a 16.2 percent increase in sales to NT$24.1 billion, data showed.
Apart from robust vehicle rentals, growing secondhand auto sales also contributed to the increase, Wang said.
United Airlines Holdings Inc plans to lay off about 30 percent of its managers as the COVID-19 pandemic slows global air travel sharply, the US carrier’s operations director Greg Hart said in a memo. The airline is also planning to eliminate thousands of pilot positions, while the cuts amid executives would amount to about 3,450 jobs, Hart wrote. “Unfortunately, in the coming weeks and months we expect to be faced with the need to right size our frontline workforce to match demand,” he wrote, without giving further details. A source familiar with the matter said a third of United’s 12,250 pilots might have
EXPEDITED PROCESS: Adimmune on Tuesday started second stage animal tests of the candidate vaccine and plans to apply for first phase human trials in August Vaccine maker Adimmune Corp (國光生技) yesterday said it plans to start in August phase I clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which effectively inhibited the growth of the novel coronavirus in preliminary animal tests last month. Adimmune told a news conference in Taipei that it had designed and produced four prototypes of antigens to fight the virus based on its recombinant protein technology, and last month tested one prototype in a biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) lab at National Taiwan University (NTU). After injecting the antigen into a few mice and seeing them generate antibodies, Adimmune extracted their plasma and placed it
Siemens Taiwan is collaborating with Taiwanese partners to conduct field trials for autonomous vehicles by the end of this year, as the German company aims to increase its foothold in the nation’s smart transportation sector. “Our colleagues are working with a local partner on an autonomous driving project,” Siemens Taiwan president and chief executive officer Erdal Elver said at a media briefing in Taipei on Tuesday. Elver declined to provide details about the project, as discussions are continuing on a facility to test self-driving vehicles. Siemens would help build the infrastructure and provide software solutions in collaboration with various local companies and the
South Korea is to make artificial intelligence (AI) and wireless communications centerpieces of what it is touting as a “New Deal” to create jobs and boost growth after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. The government, in a statement yesterday, said that it would promote AI and 5G wireless technology to support the economy once the virus is brought under control. The statement said that funding would come from a third emergency budget being drafted now and from annual budgets through 2022, but did not specify the amount. South Korean President Moon Jae-in, after last month’s big election victory, said that his government would pursue